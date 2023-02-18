There’s a reason the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary in Tupelo chose an empty bowl as a symbol for its annual fundraiser.
“There are many people in our area who have empty bowls,” said Lisa Murphree, president of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and chair of this year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Now in its 24th year, the popular event raises money for the local Salvation Army’s food program, which provides roughly 1,000 meals each week to people who might not otherwise have something to eat.
Hence, the empty bowls.
“It’s sort of a visual reminder of all the people in need out there in our local area,” Murphree said.
This year’s Empty Bowls is set for Wednesday, March 1, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Tupelo Furniture Market, Building V. A satellite location will be set up in downtown Tupelo at Renasant Bank.
For those who’ve never taken part in the event, a $15 ticket buys a bowl of soup from one of several dozen participating restaurants, along with bread, water and a handcrafted pottery bowl.
Empty, of course.
Guests can eat in or pick up a bowl to-go via curbside pickup.
The fundraiser will also include a bake sale and silent auction. Members of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary are still seeking items for both. Anyone who would like to contribute can contact Murphree at 662-213-7596.
Tickets are available at Midnite Pottery, Way-Fil Jewelry, Sweet Tea and Biscuits, Room to Room Furniture and Stone’s Jewelry of Tupelo. They will also be available at the door.
On average, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary raises around $40,000 through the event. That money supports the Tupelo Salvation Army’s food program, which feeds those in need lunch and dinner every day.
According to Holly Rogers, chair of publicity for the local chapter of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary , those two meals — or, sometimes, just one of them — make a big difference to those who need them.
“There are people who will come here after work to eat a meal just to make their dollars stretch,” Rogers said.
Murphree, who has been involved with the Empty Bowls fundraiser since 2004, agreed, adding many often assume the Salvation Army limits their help to those with nowhere else to go.
“A lot of people think the Salvation Army just takes care of the homeless,” she said. “It’s not just that. They take care of people with limited incomes … who, right now, especially, with inflation, can’t make their dollars stretch.”
Handcrafted bowls are back
This year, for the first time in the event’s history, the titular bowls are being handcrafted entirely by volunteers.
Traditionally, a group of eight women — known affectionately as the “mud ladies” — would craft a bulk of the 2,000 or so bowls over the course of the year. They’d meet weekly or several times each week to throw bowls.
Like a lot of things, that stopped during the pandemic. Last year, the fundraiser didn’t even feature pottery bowls.
Although bowls are back this year, the “mud ladies” are not. Instead, members of the Women’s Auxiliary have enlisted teams of volunteers from across Northeast Mississippi to create between 1,700 and 2,000 bowls to hand out during the event.
“We’ve had local potters who are contributing bowls; we have had schools that are contributing bowls,” Murphree said.
Last weekend, employees with Toyota Manufacturing helped make 100 bowls. They’ll be doing it again before March 1.
Professional potters like Midnite Pottery and Sonshine Candles & Pottery, both Tupelo-based, have also contributed bowls for the event.
Last weekend, Antoinette Badenhorst, who owns Porcelain by Antoinette in Saltillo, helped volunteers with the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary learn how to throw bowls themselves.
They made around 100.
“I knew nothing … nothing … about making bowls,” Murphree said. “Period. Zilch.”
Rogers laughed.
“Saturday was interesting,” she said. “We made some interesting bowls.”
“Yeah, we’ll have more variety this year,” Murphree added.
Even with a small army of volunteers, handcrafting hundreds, possibly thousands, of bowls is a monumental task. Each bowl takes days to make — involving shaping, drying, firing, glazing and firing again — so creating them on such a large scale is a heavy lift.
But it’s one in which longtime Salvation Army supporters like Rogers and Murphree believe in wholeheartedly. They’re not alone, either. On average, between 1,200 and 1,500 people snag a bowl of soup during the event. Others bid on auction items. Some people just drop off a donation.
“This community, in general, is very giving,” Rogers said.
Murphree agreed. From those who volunteer to create bowls to those who take them home, the support the Empty Bowls fundraiser has seen in nearly a quarter-century has been phenomenal.
“For me, it’s been exciting to watch it grow and to watch the community support it,” Murphree said. “As the program has grown, so has the community support.”
The bowls may be empty. People’s hearts, on the other hand, have brimmed with love since the beginning.
“Whenever I see that (empty bowl) … I think about the people in our community who do have empty bowls — who don’t have something to eat,” Murphree said. “It’s a reminder to me about how I can reach out to someone else. This bowl reminds me of how I can do that.”