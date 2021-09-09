TUPELO • Samuel Bell, Jr., who broke racial barriers through his athletic prowess and community leadership, has died.
Bell, 85, was quarterback of the George Washington Carver Blue Devils 1955 district championship team. He died on Sept. 6, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
He was married to his wife, Mary Jo Bell, for 61 years. The two grew up together as children in Tupelo, and had two daughters, Carol and Theresa. They also have multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
“He was just full of fun all the time,” Mary Jo Bell said. “He was a great family man. He loved his family.”
Bell was an active football and basketball player. After he left school, he joined the Air Force, where he played basketball and also worked in telecommunications. After four years, during which he was stationed in California and Alaska, he received an honorable discharge and moved to Chicago to join his wife. The two moved back to Tupelo after getting tired of city life.
While Mary Jo Bell worked in school, Bell worked first at the Penn Time plant as a supervisor and later at Aircap/MTD. He retired as manager of personnel after 27 years.
Bell cared about his family, his community and his church. Bell was an active member of nonprofits such as United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Meals on Wheels and others. He was a long-time treasurer for Lane CME, serving as the officer for the CME Aberdeen district for years, involved in theater and the first African American to hold various jobs and state positions.
What was most important to Bell was helping others, especially other young men. He was involved with the Boys and Girls Club, and did aviation with the Boy Scouts. He'd also sit in when parents couldn’t make it to award ceremonies or games.
“He always tried to lead and guide them in the right direction, and always doing things that were productive community-wise. He taught them how to do that,” Mary Jo Bell said.
Despite his many efforts, Bell never expected recognition. He was honored during a Feb. 2020 Black History Month exhibit at the Oren Dunn City Museum alongside fellow Tupelo great Frank Dowsing.
“I’m a people person, and what hurts me is when I run into a situation where a person needs help and I can’t help them. It wears on me the most, but as long as I can help somebody, that’s OK. I love it,” Bell said in a 2020 interview after receiving the Medallion Award for his outstanding work in leadership and involvement with several organizations.
His daughter, Theresa Bell, described her father as a jokester. He always looked for something funny, she said.
“He kept you going,” Theresa Bell. “He lived the life that he was the (same) person behind closed doors as he was in public.”
Bell was also a close childhood friend of Elvis Presley, sharing many stories of his friendship with Presley.
Dick Guyton, executive director of the Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum in Tupelo, said he met Bell in the 1980s when the two were working in human resources. They saw each other from time to time, but he didn’t find out about Bell’s connection to Presley until Guyton came to work at the Birthplace.
Bell was invited to all of the Birthplace's events and participated in many fan appreciation days alongside fellow friend of Presley, Guy Harris.
"There are all sorts of stories. Sam and Elvis used to go to Black churches and listen to their singing on Sunday nights. They used to play together,” Guyton said. "It's a great loss."
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
Dennis Seid contributed to this report.