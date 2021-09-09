TUPELO - Samuel Bell, Jr., who broke racial barriers through his athletic prowess and community leadership, has passed.
Bell transitioned on September 6, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.
Bell, 85, was quarterback of the George Washington Carver Blue Devils 1955 district championship team.
Bell was an active member of nonprofits such as United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Meals on Wheels and others. He was a long-time treasurer for Lane CME, serving as the officer for the CME Aberdeen district for years, involved in theater and the first African American to hold various jobs and state positions.
Despite his many efforts, Bell never expected recognition. He was honored during a Feb. 2020 Black History Month exhibit at the Oren Dunn City Museum alongside fellow Tupelo great Frank Dowsing.
“I’m a people person, and what hurts me is when I run into a situation where a person needs help and I can’t help them. It wears on me the most, but as long as I can help somebody, that’s OK. I love it,” Bell said in a 2020 interview after receiving the Medallion Award for his outstanding work in leadership and involvement with several organizations.
Bell was also a close childhood friend of Elvis Presley, sharing many stories of his friendship with Presley.
Dick Guyton, executive director of the Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum in Tupelo, said he met Bell in the 1980s when the two were working in human resources. They saw each other from time to time, but he didn’t find out about Bell’s connection to Presley until Guyton came to work at the Birthplace. Bell was invited to all of the Birthplace events, participating in many fan appreciation days alongside Guy Harris to satiate the enduring interest in Presley.
"There are all sorts of stories. Sam and Elvis used to go to black churches and listen to their singing on Sunday nights. They used to play together,” Guyton said. "It's a great loss."
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.