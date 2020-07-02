TUPELO • Like many retail businesses in Tupelo, Sanctuary Village Shoppe temporarily closed its doors in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the five weeks it was shuttered, the thrift shop did not accept any donations from the community.
“I don’t know if people were at home cleaning stuff out, getting rid of things they realized they could do without, but when we re-opened, the amount of donations was unreal,” said Clayton Turner, store manager. “We were almost drowning, but not in a bad way.”
Sanctuary Village Shoppe, which is largely staffed by volunteers, opened 15 years ago in the old Quality Stamps building on South Gloster. Two years later, it moved to its current location at 601 S. Gloster, across from Taco Bell.
“We outgrew that first building pretty quickly and moved to our current space, which is huge,” Turner said. “And still, we ran out of room.”
Everything the thrift shop makes from donations benefits Sanctuary Hospice House, which provides end of life care for those who can’t remain in their own home because of their medical needs or because they don’t have an able caregiver.
Turner said for several years, he and Harold Plunkett, the CEO of Sanctuary Hospice House, have talked about opening a second location. They were particularly interested in a specific building on North Gloster that has formerly housed a garden center, a furniture store and a clothing boutique.
“Three weeks ago, I was up this way and saw it was unoccupied and I called Harold and said, ‘Our building is empty,’” Turner said. “That’s how this all started.”
On Monday, the thrift shop’s second location, Sanctuary Village Shoppe 2, will officially open at 4025 N. Gloster, across from Academy Sports. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This space allows us to showcase furnishings in a different way,” Turner said. “It’s arranged more like an antiques store. The space is more upscale than South Gloster, but the prices will be similar.”
Like the original thrift store, Sanctuary Village Shoppe 2 will offer furniture, bedding, linens, lamps, dishes, wall art, glassware, kitchen items, home accessories, antiques and new items. For now, the new business will not sell clothing.
“Everything we have is donated and everything we make goes to Sanctuary Hospice House,” Turner said. “We have to raise $1.5 million a year to offset operational expenses at Sanctuary Hospice that are not reimbursable. The thrift shop, along with Celebration Village and private donations, helps cover these expenses.”
The items in the new location have all been donated in the past couple of weeks. Some local businesses have even donated new items, such as furniture and candles, to the new store.
“We are so loved by this community,” Turner said. “I don’t think people realize how blessed and fortunate we are. We are blessed beyond measure.”