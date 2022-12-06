Santa Claus to visit New Albany museum Ginna Parsons Ginna Parsons Food & living editor Author facebook Author email Dec 6, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEW ALBANY – The traditional visit of Santa at the Museum with crafts is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany.Santa will arrive at 9 a.m. and will leave at 11 a.m. Elves will be on hand to help with Christmas crafts and with Santa science.The event is free. Bring the kids, have hot chocolate and cookies and visit with Santa. Be sure to bring your camera to take photos.Historic Northside Garden Club members are helping with this event.For more information call (662) 538-0014. The museum is located at 114 Cleveland St. in New Albany. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ginna Parsons Food & living editor Ginna covers food, entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author email Follow Ginna Parsons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you