Saturday morning crash near Tupelo airport claims both passengers
Daily Journal reports
Jun 3, 2023
2 hrs ago

By CALEB MCCLUSKEY
Daily Journal

Courtesy: Ashley Glass
In this file photo from August 2019, a Beechcraft Bonanza taxis to its parking spot after landing at Tupelo Regional Airport.
Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL

UPDATE (10:48 a.m.):Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says his department received a report of a crash at the Army Aviation Support Facility on West Jackson Street Extended around 8 a.m.The plane was a twin engine piper with two pilots. There were no survivors.As of 11 a.m., police continue to block traffic as the FFA and National Transportation Safety Board prepares for investigation.Quaka said officials are not ready to identify the victims out of privacy for the family.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.Original story:A plane crashed near the Tupelo Regional Airport before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. Authorities are on scene and an investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported.We do know that it was a small, personal plane.