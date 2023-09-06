TUPELO — Bone fractures, shoulder injuries, twisted ankles, crushed hands. Those are some of the most common injuries occurring on high school football fields on Friday nights across Northeast Mississippi.
For injuries that don't need immediate attention, student athletes can stop by the Saturday Morning Injury Clinic, a partnership between North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) and the Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi, for free care in Tupelo. It's a service NMMC began offering to local athletes in 1996.
Bryan Fagan, Gabe Rulewicz and Steve Southworth, orthopedic surgeons at the Orthopaedic Institute, are among those who volunteer their time at the clinic on Saturday mornings.
Each of the surgeons involved with the Saturday Morning Injury Clinic spend their Friday nights caring for injured players of local teams on the field at home and away games before heading to the office Saturday morning.
Fagan takes care of North Pontotoc High School and Shannon High School, Rulewicz covers Saltillo High School and Itawamba Agricultural High School, and Southworth treats Tupelo High School.
"I enjoy getting to take care of them on Friday nights, being at the games," Rulewicz said. "It's enjoyable to be able to be a part of the community and be able to support the community and take care of local kids. But it's also fun when you go to the mall, and you see somebody you've been taking care of, and they all come up and give you a high-five."
This year marks Southworth's 24th season with Tupelo High School's football team. He's worked close to 300 regular season games, treating hundreds of students through the years.
Despite occurring during football season, the clinic is not limited to football players. They see cross country runners, tennis players, volleyball players. They've also treated injured officials and band members.
"If you play high school football for four consecutive years, there is virtually a 100% injury rate," Southworth said. "So, this is the sweet spot for injuries occurring — not so many in baseball, not so many in track. We'll still serve those folks but it's not necessary to have 10 or 15 injured students come in on a Saturday morning."
And care is not limited to kids at the schools with which each surgeon directly works. They see students from as far away as Oxford, Corinth, Columbus and Hamilton, Alabama.
"It's nice because if you get injured on Friday nights and it's not anything that needs to be seen immediately, you don't have to go sit in the ER," Rulewicz said. "You let it cool off overnight, trainers can check you out and then they come in, we check them out, they get free X-rays and we get them fixed up."
Everything at the free clinic is done in the spirit of volunteerism.
"So much of society is negative when you think about the economy and violence and drugs and world conflict," Southworth said. "Sports is entirely about achievement and accomplishment. It's almost always positive. That's a really refreshing thing. It's also a critical time of life because girls are becoming women, boys are becoming men, and they have these surrogate parents called coaches who are teaching fantastic life skills — communication, being part of a mission greater than yourself, group goals, taking the long view of accomplishments."
Those skills will serve the students throughout their lives, no matter what career they wind up in, he said.
"To be a small part of that is a fantastic feeling," Southworth added.
Walt Wilkins, sports medicine program coordinator at North Mississippi Medical Center, said the clinic sees an average of six to eight students each Saturday through the season. There may be very few at the beginning, but the number of injuries climbs toward the middle of the season.
The clinic's services benefit coaches by getting them information about the player's injury so that they can determine a plan of action for the week, and students are able to get back on the field sooner.
The Saturday Morning Injury Clinic operates through the regular football season and is held at Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi, located at 499 Gloster Creek Village, Suite G1. Athletes should arrive between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and are seen in order of arrival.
