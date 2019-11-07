TUPELO - CATCH Kids will host its annual Tanglefoot Trot in Pontotoc Saturday.
The event includes 5k, 10k and one mile fun run. All races will begin at the First Choice Bank Gateway to the Tanglefoot Trail in downtown Pontotoc.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the races will begin at 9 a.m. The events will be officially chip-timed, and trophies and medals will be presented to overall and age group winners.
The cost is $20 for adults and $12 for children on race day.
CATCH Kids provides free medical care for children under 18 through community clinics staffed by volunteer physicians and nurse practitioners in Tupelo, Pontotoc and Okolona and school-based clinics in schools in Lee and Chickasaw counties. They also provide dental care for those without resources.