Scares and scarecrows near you

By BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON
Daily Journal

Oct 22, 2022

The fall season has arrived and with it comes crisp air, changing leaves and a few screams as kids and adults alike anticipate the spookiest night of the year.

For those who don't care to indulge in Halloween costumes or trick-or-treating, perusing a pumpkin patch might be a more suitable autumn activity.

If you're looking for a variety of fall fun this year, check out these pumpkin patches and haunted houses local to northeast Mississippi.

Pumpkin Patches
1. Wise Family Farms - Pontotoc
2. Pumpkin Patch Farms - Blue Mountain
3. Holley Farm - Fulton
4. Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo - Tupelo
5. Cherry Creek Orchard - Pontotoc

Haunted Houses
1. Haunted Hill - Tupelo
2. Tupelo Haunted Castle - Mooreville
3. Creepy Creek Farmhouse - Booneville

Do you know of a local pumpkin patch or haunted house that isn't listed? Email brooke.burleson@djournal.com to see more scares and scarecrows added to the Daily Journal's list.