David Rumbarger, CEO of the Community Development Foundation, talks with Zell Long, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi, as they meet in inside the entry of the Cadence Bank Arena Conference Center at the Natchez Trace Council, Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Dinner. Rumbarger is this year's National BSA Silver Buffalo Recipeint, while Long received this year's National BSA Whitney M. Young Award.
Zell Long, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi, talks with firends at the Cadence Bank Arena Conference Center during the Natchez Trace Council, Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Dinner. Long received this year's National BSA Whitney M. Young Award.
David Rumbarger, CEO of the Community Development Foundation, talks with a friend at the Cadence Bank Arena Conference Center during the Natchez Trace Council, Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Dinner. Rumbarger is this year's National BSA Silver Buffalo Recipeint.
The Natchez Trace Council, Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen guest speaker was Keerthin Karthikeyan.
TUPELO – A tireless advocate and one of Northeast Mississippi’s most well-known community developers both have been named Distinguished Citizens of the Year by the local Boy Scouts chapter.
Since 2000, the Natchez Trace Council of the Boy Scouts of America has given the Distinguished Citizen Award to Mississippians from various walks of life for their contributions to the communities in which they live.
Zell Long and David Rumbarger were each presented with the Boy Scouts of North Mississippi’s prestigious Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award during a Feb. 28 ceremony at the Cadence Bank Conference Center in Tupelo.
Long is CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, which include five clubs. Rumbarger, who received the Boy Scouts of America’s illustrious Silver Buffalo Award in 2022, is president and CEO of the Community Development Foundation. He has been involved with Scouting since 1966.
Award recipients are selected annually by past recipients and board members of the Yocona Area Council. The most recent previous Distinguished Citizen Award honorees include veteran Col. Smitty Harris, country musician Marty Stuart, Major League Baseball player Mitch Moreland, U.S. Representative Trent Kelly, singer-songwriter Mac McAnally, and actor Morgan Freeman.
Oxford High School senior and Eagle Scout with 101 merit badges Keerthin Karthikeyan served as the night’s guest speaker. He joined scouting in third grade as a Bear in the cub scout program and is now volunteering as Junior Assistant Scout Master for Troop 45 in Oxford.
Karthikeyan’s Boy Scout experience and achievements culminated in being selected out of 2.2 million scouts to present the annual “Report to the Nation” for 2019. He was officially recognized with his name inscribed in the congressional record book.
The dinner and awards program is the culmination of the council’s largest fundraiser, the Friends of Scouting campaign, which provides more than 44% of its funding for the year. More than 81% of the council’s income goes toward program activities.
Natchez Trace Council was formed last April when the Pushmataha Area Council 691 and Yocona Area Council 748 merged. The council serves about 1,500 scouts in 22 counties.
