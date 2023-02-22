TUPELO – This year's annual Distinguished Citizen Award will be awarded to both Zell Long and David Rumbarger.
Since 2000 – with the exception of 2022 – the Natchez Trace Council of the Boy Scouts of America has given the Distinguished Citizen Award to Mississippians from various walks of life for their impact on the community. The award is chosen each year by past recipients and Yocona Area Council board members.
Natchez Trace Council was formed last April when the Pushmataha Area Council #691 and Yocona Area Council #748 merged. The council serves about 1,500 scouts in 22 counties.
Long and Rumbarger will be honored at the award dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cadence Bank Conference Center.
Long, who will received the Whitney M. Young Service Award, is CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of north Mississippi, which include five clubs.
Rumbarger, who will receive the Silver Buffalo Award, is president and CEO of the Community Development Foundation and has been involved with scouting since 1966.
The speaker will be Keerthin Karthikeyan, a senior at Oxford High School, and an Eagle Scout with 101 merit badges. He joined scouting in third grade as a Bear in the cub scout program and is now volunteering as Junior Assistant Scout Master for Troop 45 in Oxford.
His Boy Scout experience and achievements culminated in being selected out of 2.2 million scouts to present the annual “Report to the Nation” for 2019. Keerthin was officially recognized with his name inscribed in the congressional record book.
The dinner and awards program is the culmination of the council's largest fundraiser, the Friends of Scouting campaign, which provides more than 44% of its funding for the year. More than 81% of the council's income goes toward program activities.
Tickets are still available for the program. Cost is $150 and can be purchased at natcheztracecouncil.org or call 662-842-2871 to pay prior to the event.