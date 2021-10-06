TUPELO • Haunted Hill, one of Tupelo's oldest haunted houses, is difficult to find unless you're looking for it.
But when you see the castle with skeletons and skulls adorning the walls, two black hearses parked in the yard and a wrought-iron sign that reads "Haunted Hill Cemetery,” you'll know you've found it.
Inside are more than a dozen rooms featuring one scare after another — spiders, darkness, clowns, horror movie characters and much more. There’s even an underground dungeon. Oh, and there may or may not be a guy with a chainsaw. It’s difficult to tell at a full sprint.
The entire journey through the house, located at 433 Road 1057 in Tupelo, takes around 15 minutes, depending on how fast a person walks — or runs — through.
When Rosie and Jerry Palmer opened Haunted Hill 20 years ago, their goal was simple: Offer good, clean — but scary — fun for their own kids and others in the community.
Not everyone has the opportunity to create a haunted house, but the Palmers had the perfect location — an old home Jerry Palmer had inherited with a garage, barn, corn crib, out buildings and a storm house.
"We just made tunnels between them," Jerry Palmer said. "From one to the next."
While some decorations are homemade, many came from Spencer's, Spirit Halloween, etc. And a friend came in and helped with the motion-activated and automated noises and scares throughout.
"Every year, something changes," Jerry Palmer said. "The majority was there, but every year, we add. So you’ve got 20 years of additions."
The Palmers' favorite part of operating a haunted house is, and has always been, the laughs they get from scaring customers.
"Our sides are hurting by the end of the night," Jerry Palmer said.
The night a guest vanished at Haunted Hill
With 20 years of scaring people behind them, the Palmers have plenty of stories to tell. The most memorable, however, is the night a guest disappeared.
Years ago, a group of friends entered Haunted Hill and, as is so often the case in scary stories, one of them didn’t come out.
"They come out and they wait and they wait and he never shows up," Jerry Palmer said.
It was as if he had vanished.
Haunted Hill employees let customers still exploring the haunt clear out and stopped new guests from entering. The Palmers and the lost guest’s friends, flashlights in hand, entered Haunted Hill in search of the missing man.
Nothing. They couldn't find him.
Perplexed, but with nothing else they could do, the friends left Haunted Hill and the Palmers resumed allowing guests to enter the attraction.
The next night, the group returned to let the Palmers know that they'd eventually found their friend. He had been so scared that when he ran out at the end of the haunted house, he’d hoofed it off the property and down the road. His friends had picked him up a short distance from the attraction, making his way back to Tupelo.
Years later, "the guy that disappeared one night" is still a story the couple loves to tell.
"It was worrisome," Jerry Palmer said. "But after they came back the next night, it was hilarious. We still talk about it."
Two decades of screams
In the early years, the family would place signs on the road and around Tupelo to advertise, but that's hardly necessary anymore.
A combination of repeat customers and positive word-of-mouth keeps a steady stream of visitors tiptoeing through the halls of Haunted Hill on autumn nights.
The Palmers plan to continue the scares for as long as they can. Although keeping the haunt updated, and the scares genuinely scary after so many years, is a challenge, it’s one the Palmers still find enjoyable. And Haunted Hill continues to grow and change. Almost as if the house itself is … alive.
Along with changes to the layout and displays within the house, Haunted Hill has more than a dozen employees who dress up in masks and costumes, ready to frighten guests every time they turn a corner.
Fog machines, lights, organ music and sound effects, which have been gradually added over the years, add to the ambiance.
Even though the haunted house itself changes from year to year, the goal has remained the same for 20 years: To offer family fun to anyone in Northeast Mississippi who'd like to stop by.
"Bring the family," Jerry Palmer said. "Have fun."
And don’t forget to scream.
