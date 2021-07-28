TUPELO • The city’s employment of Natalia Davis – the daughter of Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis – currently violates state ethics laws, a Daily Journal investigation found and City Hall has confirmed.
The sixth-term incumbent’s daughter has worked two stints for the city of Tupelo, according to a statement from a city official: from 2001 through 2003 and again from 2009 until the present.
She currently works in the city’s Development Services Department.
Mississippi’s ethics law requires that the elected member of a public board not have a financial interest in the employment of any particular position by that government entity, according to multiple opinions issued by the state Ethics Commission.
As a result of this legal requirement, an elected official’s spouse may not be employed under any circumstances by the city that official serves.
Other close relatives of elected figures – defined as children, siblings, parents and some in-laws – may be employed by the relevant government entity only if two conditions are met, according to the Ethics Commission:
• The relative of the elected official must be financially independent from the elected official.
• The elected official must fully recuse himself/herself from any decisions that could financially benefit the relative.
Reporting by the Daily Journal and an internal investigation at City Hall show that the employment of Natalia Davis satisfies neither of these conditions.
Financial links involving house flout laws
Natalia Davis currently lives in a home owned by her mother, Nettie Davis. This arrangement means that Natalia Davis is not financially independent of her mother as defined by the state Ethics Commission.
According to the Ethics Commission, a child, including an adult child, is not financially independent if the child rents or leases property from the elected official, lives on property owned by the elected official without paying rent, owes money to the elected official, owns a business with the elected official, or shares assets with the election official.
County property tax records show Nettie Davis owns two homes in the city of Tupelo: One on Barnes Street, and one on Professional Drive.
Nettie Davis lives at the Barnes Street address and has used it for years on required campaign documents and disclosures. Natalia Davis lives in the Professional Drive property, according to interviews with the councilwoman and a statement from City Hall.
“I allowed her to stay there as my daughter, as other people help their children,” Davis told the Daily Journal, Tuesday morning. “I let her stay there without paying any rent.”
Mayor’s administration sets deadline
According to Ben Logan, the city attorney, the ethics violation was discussed with Nettie Davis last Friday. The councilwoman has been given until the end of this week “to remedy the situation.”
If financial independence cannot be established for Natalia Davis, “then the employment must cease,” Logan said in a statement to the Daily Journal that did not directly name Natalia Davis.
In response to this ultimatum, Nettie Davis told the Daily Journal she plans to sign the house fully over to her daughter this week, severing the impermissible financial link.
Ward 4 councilwoman not heeding recusal requirement
But even if the Ward 4 councilwoman becomes financially independent of her daughter, Nettie Davis still hasn’t been following ethics laws.
Davis is required to recuse herself from any decision that could financially benefit her daughter.
The Ethics Committee says that recusal means more than simply abstaining from certain votes. Recusal requires that an elected official not even participate or be present for discussions about “the relative’s hiring or retention, approval of pay or benefits increases for all city employees, approval of the budget from which the relative is paid or any other action resulting in a financial benefit to the relative individually or as part of a group of city employees.”
Nettie Davis – who is currently under investigation by the district attorney over allegations that she planned an illegal election raffle – has routinely failed to follow this recusal requirement. She has voted for city budgets used to pay her daughter and has voted for pay raises that benefited all city employees, which would include her daughter.
The councilwoman told the Daily Journal she believes that she has recused from some actions as required during her more than 20 years on the council and will heed all recusal requirements moving forward.
Nettie Davis also denies that she applied any pressure or influence to obtain her daughter public employment.
“I’m an honest person,” Davis told the Daily Journal. “She got that job on her own merits. I didn’t even know she applied.”