TUPELO — For Cafe 212 owner Jason Hayden, this weekend’s second annual Change Festival in downtown Tupelo revealed a marked change in the community over the last couple of decades.
“This is us giving back to the younger generation,” Hayden said, noting that it took a lot of setup to get the festival going by 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Still, the effort was worth it. That’s especially true considering that, even a handful of years ago, a festival that celebrated street skating, music and art couldn’t have happened.
“I grew up skating here,” Hayden said. “Twenty years ago, we got chased away from downtown. Now, it's sponsored by the city.”
This year’s Change Festival, which shares its name from festival founder Matt Robinson’s skateboard shop, brought skateboarders from across the region to downtown Tupelo for three days of skating, music and more.
The festival kicked off on Friday night with a pre-festival concert at Change Skateboard Shop, a day of skating downtown, and a grill-and-skate event at Boerner Skate Park on Sunday. Helen Boerner, a founding member of the Tupelo Skate Board, said she was proud of the turnout, adding that she was glad to see the community embrace its skateboarding community.
The festival blocked off two blocks of Main Street with one devoted to ramps for high-caliber skateboarding, ramps for younger skaters, food and urban art booths.
This was Etta artist Solomon Ring’s first time at the festival and his first experience selling his art in a festival setting. He said he loved the festival’s community vibe.
“These are my people,” he said. “It's great we get to do this, having the community come together. I’m stoked and hopefully, it gets bigger and bigger.”
Shawn Vandiver, 34, a skater out of Florence, Alabama, praised the festival, noting that when he was younger, there was nothing like it in the area. He said he began skating at age 14, quit at 18, got back on the board at 31, and hasn’t stopped skating since.
Like Hayden, Vandiver said Change Fest represents a pleasant shift in the public perception of skating and the art that surrounds the culture. He said that appreciation will only continue to grow alongside the festival.
“This is a great way to give back to the community,” he said. “It really gives you something to look forward to.”
