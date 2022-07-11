TUPELO • The second-ever Miss Mississippi Volunteer and Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer were crowned Saturday night at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center to wrap up the weeklong competition.
Hannah Perrigin, Miss Lowndes County Volunteer, was selected as the 2022 winner of the Miss Mississippi Volunteer crown. The Columbus native also received a $10,000 cash scholarship among many other prizes, one of which included a custom diamond necklace from Van Atkins Jewelers.
A graduate of the University of Mississippi, Perrigin will go on to represent Mississippi at the Miss Volunteer America pageant in Jackson, Tennessee next June.
Upon hearing her name called, the seasoned beauty queen said she was shocked as well as filled with gratitude.
"I cannot believe what is happening. I'm so grateful to be entrusted with this job, and I have big shoes to fill," said the newly crowned titleholder.
The Miss Mississippi Volunteer and Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer pageants kicked off last Tuesday, July 5, and included interview, talent, swimsuit, fitness and evening gown preliminary competitions before the 2022 winners were selected Saturday.
Preliminary winners were chosen Thursday and Friday night in talent and fitness categories.
D'Ambrah Watts of Jackson and Allie Porter of Columbus tied for the Teen fitness preliminary award while Celeste Lay of Oxford took home the swimsuit award for the Miss division. In talent, Natalie Robertson of Starkville took home the talent preliminary award for the Miss division and Olivia Claire Williford of Madison clenched the talent award for the Teens.
Friday night's winners included Zoe Bigham of Louisville and Madison Belk of Hernando who tied for swimsuit and Celeste Lay who took home the talent award for the Miss division. Teen winners were D'Ambrah Watts in talent and Olivia Claire Williford and Elaina Uzzle of Silver Creek who tied for fitness.
Saturday night's finale saw all 20 Miss and Teen contestants compete once more in the onstage categories. The evening culminated with an announcement of the top five and eventual crowning of Perrigin as Miss Mississippi Volunteer along with Elaina Uzzle as Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer.
"It feels like a dream. It's everything I ever wanted and everything I've been working towards for months," said Uzzle who will go on to represent Mississippi at Miss Teen Volunteer America next year.
The remaining top five finishers for the Miss Mississippi Volunteer title were Celeste Lay as first runner up, Zoe Bigham as second runner up, Madison Belk as third runner up and Natalie Robertson as fourth runner up.
For the teens, the top five included D'Ambrah Watts as first runner up, Rebekah Wallace as second runner up, Olivia Claire Williford as third runner up and Larissa Gaines as fourth runner up.
In addition to the college scholarships given to this year's winners, the new Miss Mississippi Volunteer and Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer will also promote the Mississippi Highway Patrol's D.R.I.V.E. Campaign throughout their reign to educate Mississippi teens about safe driving practices.