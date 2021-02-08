OXFORD • A second candidate for the Oxford Board of Alderman has withdrawn from her municipal race, citing the recent opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office on a two-year residency requirement as the reason for dropping out.
Erin Smith, a candidate for the Ward 1 alderman seat, in a Facebook post on Monday said that even after spending money on campaign signs, she is dropping out of the race because she believes it is “what is best for the voters in Ward 1 and the community.”
“I have not taken this lightly and I have looked at it from all possible perspectives,” Smith said. “I have felt so much support from so many of you in the last month, truly humbled by the support, and that is what makes this decision so difficult.”
Just days before the deadline for candidates to qualify for municipal office, the office of Attorney General Lynn Fitch issued an opinion saying that candidates who are running for ward office such as a board of alderman or a city council must be a resident of the ward they are wishing to represent for a minimum of two years preceding the date of the election.
Smith called the outcome “disappointing” and said the timing of the decision from Fitch’s office is “simply inexcusable.”
Despite frustration and confusion that has ensued from the opinion, Colby Jordan, the spokesperson for the AG’s Office, has previously said that the attorney general’s office on numerous times asked public bodies to request an official opinion to clarify the residency requirement and no one did, until recently.
Secretary of State Michael Watson, the state's top election official, has previously said that no one would have thought it necessary to request an official opinion due to previous communication from Fitch's office offering the view that the two-year residency requirement only applied to municipalities as a whole, not the city. This previous communication from the attorney general's office did not come in the form of a formal opinion.