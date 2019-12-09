TUPELO • A section of Jackson Street will be closed for most of the day on Wednesday, according to a press release from City Hall. 

The section of Jackson Street that will be closed extends between Gloster Street and Robins Street from. Officials estimate it will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The city's public works department will not allow any traffic to travel through the closed street portion. 

Residents should call the city's public works department at (662) 841-6457 for any questions or concerns about the closure

