FULTON — For as long as he could remember, Bryan “Gunny” Simmons has wanted to be a Marine.
His mother, Lynette Simmons, recalled a memory of being with her son inside a grocery store when they came across a Marine in his uniform. Simmons said her son pointed at the serviceman and, without missing a beat, said, ‘When I grow up, I am going to be him.’
That’s exactly what he did, too.
“The dream never left,” Lynette Simmons said of her son.
Bryan Simmons joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1995 and retired as a Gunnery Sergeant in 2015. During his time in the service, Simmons played a variety of roles: special ops in Florida, the military police, as a recruiter in Tupelo. He toured Afghanistan for eight months as a senior enlisted advisor.
Service runs through the Simmons family like blood, Lynette Simmons said. She said she’s traced their family back to the 1600s, and every generation had someone who served. Her husband, grandfather, two sons, multiple grandchildren and other relatives all served in a branch of the U.S. military. Bryan Simmons was the first to join the Marines; his oldest son followed suit.
Bryan Simmons owns Gunny’s Corner, a gunsmithing and gift store in Fulton. Around the storefront sits his collection of G.I. Joe figures in boxes, as well as other military memorabilia, including a photo of his grandfather who served in the Korean War, an Afghan war rug, a shadow box with gear from his time in the military police and his officer’s saber and flags. All three flags are lovingly folded in memorial display cases.
Simmons said he carried one flag throughout his time on tour, adding it had flown in just about every climate the country offered.
To Bryan Simmons, his service did not end when he went home. He said he immediately joined his local chapters of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. His mother works for Itawamba County as a veteran service officer.
“It is very rewarding to me to be able to assist the veterans to find what they are entitled to,” she said.
Bryan said the VFW and American Legion provide important tools to not just veterans but also the community as a whole, noting that both local organizations regularly donate and assist all schools in Itawamba County.
During his tour in Afghanistan, Bryan Simmons was embedded in an Afghan unit as a senior enlisted advisor with a personal interpreter. He said to this day, he still speaks with his interpreter, who has since moved to the United States after the country’s withdrawal and the fall of the Afghan government.
The interpreter, he said, was working to get his parents out of the country now.
The reason for his retirement, Bryan Simmons said, was to spend more time with his children, noting that he missed out on important moments with his oldest two children because of his service.
His time in the Marines, he said, taught him invaluable life skills such as courage and leadership and instilled good habits that last to this day.
“The most important thing I’ve done in the Marine Corps was to give someone the ability to come back home to their family,” he said. “I’ve never been a hero; I’ve always been a Marine.”
