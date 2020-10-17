TUPELO • As a new year dawned 10 months ago, City Hall and tourism officials had a full slate of events planned to celebrate the sesquicentennial year of Tupelo’s existence.
Now, in October, months into an ongoing global pandemic, much of the festivities were canceled and celebration and reflection on the 150 years since the city’s chartering on July 20 of 1870 has been more muted than would have been otherwise.
The sesquicentennial year, however, is not simply a year for remembrance. It marks a time to take stock of both where the community has been, but also where it is going.
The next century-and-a-half are beyond the reckoning of anyone to anticipate or forecast.
However, there are some issues already at hand that will likely shape and define the city’s direction across at least the next decade or more.
Pandemic economic impact
Perhaps the most immediately pressing issue, and one that could cast a long shadow, is the still open question of COVID-19’s long-term economic impact. Can the besieged restaurant industry continue to hang on till some sort of pre-pandemic normalcy resumes? Or will the industry continue to suffer for years even after the specter of of this global infection resides? Will the economy recover rapidly, or in fits and starts, or will some sectors succeed while others see a new normal that remains permanently depressed?
These are pressing questions in a community that is heavily dependent on the sales tax of brick-and-mortar retailers. A historic hub for regional shopping, the Mall at Barnes Crossing remains vibrant but the long-term future of physical retail remains an open question. The next decade and beyond is likely to provide clarity as to whether Tupelo’s budgetary reliance on sales tax will remain viable.
Conversations about how the COVID-19 crisis might impact the city’s future are already underway, with the city’s Planning Commission recently hearing a presentation on the matter from the Community Development Foundation.
These conversations are taking place in advance of some long-range planning that could affect development codes, planning, zoning and industrial recruitment for years to come.
Census results
The delayed and court-contested 2020 census results will be announced next year. The shadow of COVID-19 hangs over the anticipation of what those results will reveal.
A decade ago, the results of the 2010 census showed anemic population growth within the city of Tupelo, even as surrounding communities showed more robust growth.
Results released in spring 2011 showed Tupelo growing a bare 1 percent since the last census 10 years prior. In the same period of time, Lee County grew by nearly 10 percent.
Alongside a series of upheavals within the Tupelo Public School District – long a key engine of the city’s growth and success – fears grew acute about migration to the suburbs and the phenomenon of white flight, which Tupelo had long avoided.
In response, population growth and housing policy held significant sway over throughout the single term of Mayor Jack Reed Jr. and his successor, Mayor Jason Shelton, especially in Shelton’s second term.
Many of the fears that circulated following the 2010 census have since been allayed to the satisfaction of many city officials. Shelton had been quite optimistic about the prospect of the 2020 census. In 2017, he even offered an admittedly ambitious and unlikely goal of crossing the population mark of 40,000 in the then-upcoming census count.
“Realistically, it’s probably not going to happen,” Shelton said at the time. “But we want to be ambitious and tie everything together.”
Now, questions await an answer as to whether the COVID-19 pandemic significantly hurt efforts to fully count the population in Tupelo and elsewhere. Planned efforts to educate historically hard-to-count populations were mostly scuttled by mitigation efforts imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An undercount could hurt the city for a decade, especially in federal grants and other funding, though Tupelo is unlikely to face an undercount that’s disproportionate to the rest of the state. If everyone’s count is low by about the same rate, that could soften the blow.
Also, census data will almost certainly require redrawing the population of Tupelo’s seven city wards in order to balance the population. This process is often politically fraught as council members vie for turf and neighborhoods seek to gain influence.
Infrastructure development
In 2021, voters will decide whether or not to renew the city’s unique and long-running road building program. In 1992, voters first approved the 10-mill tax levy that funds the Major Thoroughfare Program.
Voters have in the years since renewed the program six times, typically with low voter turnout. The 2016 renewal vote brought record-high support for the program.
If the 2021 vote renews the program, five years of increased infrastructure development are assured – including ambitious plans to widen the entirety of West Jackson Street.
A seventh Major Thoroughfare phase would thus assure at least a half-decade of road building and expansion of the sort that program boosters say has allowed the city to recruit more businesses and grow in an orderly fashion. It would also set up an eighth renewal vote in 2026.
The unprecedented rejection of the program would pose a blow to city government, prompting discussions about how to manage maintenance and construction of a significant roadway system from the general fund as well as hard reflections about why voters turned against the program.
Municipal elections
Shelton’s second term as mayor will conclude next year, and he says he won’t run again. Already, two Republican candidates say they’ll run and a third has at least floated the possibility. More candidates could join the fray once qualifying begins in January.
Shelton’s two terms were at times rocked by unexpected crises, but were remarkably stable in terms of policy – blight removal, housing growth, road paving, park improvements and other capital improvements have received significant funding year after year in the budgets he has proposed and seen approved.
But the municipal elections in 2021 could shake things up. A new mayor – and the potential for the first new city council members in eight years – could bring new priorities, new philosophies and set the stage for the next decade of elected leadership.