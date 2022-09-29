Robbie Geiger is among the children of Ricky Keeton, a man who was shot and killed by Monroe County sheriff's deputies in October 2015. Geiger is one of three plaintiffs of a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court. Geiger is seen here in September 2021 at the trailer home where Keeton was shot.
This photo from a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation investigation file shows a bullet or some other fragment outside the the back door of the trailer where Monroe County sheriff's deputies lethally encountered Ricky Keeton in October 2015.
The trailer behind this gate, shown here in September 2021, was where Ricky Keeton lived in October 2015 when Monroe County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Keeton while serving a no-knock search warrant.
Ricky Keeton stood in this doorway, seen here in September 2021, when he faced Monroe County sheriff's deputies before he was shot and killed during the serving of a no-knock search warrant in October 2015.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Ricky Keeton
Submitted photo
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
AMORY – Monroe County has agreed to pay a settlement to the family of Ricky Keeton, a Smithville man who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies during a 2015 no-knock raid.
The terms of the settlement were not yet finalized and approved on Wednesday afternoon, but an attorney for Keeton’s daughters, including Robbie Geiger, Delisha Mooney and Megan Archer, said more details will soon be available.
In October 2015, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies rammed Keeton’s door at about 1 a.m to look for drugs and then shot 57-year-old Keeton when he came to the door with a pellet pistol.
Keeton’s girlfriend, Wanda Stegall, has testified that the pair were asleep in bed when Keeton heard a noise, armed himself with the pellet gun and made his way to the back door of his mobile home only for deputies to unleash a barrage of gunfire at a man they had startled awake.
Stegall says that she never heard deputies identify themselves.
Deputies have claimed that they identified themselves as law enforcement executing a search warrant as they broke open the door to Keeton’s mobile home and that they shot at Keeton in self-defense. Statements by deputies have been inconsistent.
Following the 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, during a no-knock search, reformers and activists pushed to ban or limit this tactic in cities and states across the county.
Geiger, one of the plaintiffs, told the Daily Journal last year that she wanted the litigation to restore her father's reputation and dispel claims made by Monroe County law enforcement, including unsupported claims of a link to a drug cartel.
“I just want my dad’s life to be justified and his name to be cleared,” Geiger said. “Just to have some vindication for him and his life.”
The tentative settlement agreement in the lawsuit over Keeton’s death comes ahead of a civil trial, which had been scheduled to begin next week in federal court.
Despite that looming date, however, defense attorneys for Monroe County may have been prepping legal maneuvers to delay the trial again or throw the outcome of a trial into question.
Jim Waide, who, along with his wife Rachel Waide, represents Keeton’s daughters, said he recommended a settlement in part due to extreme delays in the litigation.
“Seven years is just intolerable,” Jim Waide said.
He also felt like important elements of the case had been blocked from use at trial, including allegations of theft and other misconduct involving former sheriff’s deputy Eric Sloan, who was a key figure in the death of Keeton.
“The district judge has previously ruled that we could not bring in the prior history of Sloan’s theft,” Waide said.
The lawsuit brought by Keeton's daughters also named Sloan as a defendant. At least three lawsuits alleging misconduct by Sloan have now settled.
An attorney representing Monroe County and Sloan did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Hosea Bogan declined to comment.
See our complete three-part series on no-knock search warrants that published in 2021:
Geiger and her sisters filed suit in June 2016. Since then, the litigation has stretched through multiple procedural disputes and two different federal judges.
In their litigation, Keeton’s heirs won several victories, including a decision by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to deny Monroe County summary judgment as well as denying Sloan qualified immunity protections.
This year, however, attorneys for Monroe County had mounted yet another attempt to win dismissal of the case, leading to Waide’s uncertainty as to the future of the case.
A notice of settlement has not yet been filed in federal court.
