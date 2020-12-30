The Mississippi Lottery Corporation doled out some big checks to winners recently, including several in Northeast Mississippi:
• Jeannette S. of Tupelo claimed a $200,000 prize, for example.
“I called my daughter first…She didn’t believe that I’d really won,” she said.
Jeanette won $200,000 on a Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil on West Main Street in Tupelo.
• A Tippah County man won $5,000 on a Holiday Treasures scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco Warehouse on City Avenue in Ripley.
• A Lee County man won $1,000 on a Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart on West Main Street in Tupelo.
• Another Ripley man won $3,000 on a Bingo scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco Warehouse on East Walnut Street in Ripley.
• An Aberdeen woman won $1,000 on a Mississippi Limited scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart on Eason Boulevard in Tupelo.
BIG MONEY IN PLAY
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is an estimated $363 million. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since January. Additionally, the Mega Millions jackpot for New Year's Day on Friday is an estimated $401 million.