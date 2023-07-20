Rickquel Rose of Shannon reads her children's book, "Tiny Hungry Troll," to local kids at Reed's Gumtree Bookstore on July 14, 2023, in Tupelo. The whimsical book tells the story of a family of trolls whose hungry baby can do incredible things, and how they learned to handle their new lives. The story is based ... trolls notwithstanding ... on Rose's own experiences.
Rickquel Rose of Shannon reads her children's book, "Tiny Hungry Troll," to local kids at Reed's Gumtree Bookstore on July 14, 2023, in Tupelo. The whimsical book tells the story of a family of trolls whose hungry baby can do incredible things, and how they learned to handle their new lives. The story is based ... trolls notwithstanding ... on Rose's own experiences.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Rickquel Rose reads from her book, "Tiny Hungry Troll" to local children at Reed's Gumtree Bookstore on July 14, 2023, in Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
This image shows the cover of Shannon author Rickquel Rose's book, "Tiny Hungry Troll," on July 14, 2023, at Reed's Gumtree Bookstore in Tupelo. The book was published in December.
TUPELO - First-time parents face a lot of challenges when they arrive home with a new baby cradled in their arms, but few compare to the fear and frustration of the unknown.
Local author Rickquel Rose knows this as well as anyone, and her new children’s book, “Tiny Hungry Troll,” tackles this subject with humor and whimsy.
“Tiny Hungry Troll” tells the colorfully illustrated story of a pair of new troll parents who have their hands full with a hungry baby. A very … very hungry baby. And when their green-skinned, fang-toothed little one’s tummy rumbles, she does some incredible things.
Despite the fantastical premise, the story Rose tells is — believe it or not — autobiographical. When she came home with her newborn, she learned how monstrous something so tiny can be.
At its core, the book is Rose’s story of learning to raise a child, and the challenges that come with becoming a new parent.
“I was always tired, (my husband) was always tired, and the baby was screaming,” she said of her family. “So, I transformed that into trolls because sometimes we’d get so upset and so bogged down with emotions that we turn into people we don’t recognize.”
Published in December, “Tiny Hungry Troll” is Rose’s first book. Last week, she dropped by Reed’s Gumtree Bookstore in downtown Tupelo to read the book to an ecstatic group of young book lovers. While Rose has done signings at local libraries, this was her first time to share her book in a commercial setting.
It was great feeling, she said, reading her book to a large group of its intended audience.
“I can’t describe it,” she said. “It was very nice.”
Besides writing, Rose — whose real name is Shanna Ford —teaches second grade students at Shannon Primary School. She now raises two with her husband and writes on the side.
Rose hopes her personal story will inspire local kids to dream big.
“I’m hoping to be an inspiration to them,” she said. “You know that even though you live in a small town, you can do big things.”
As for her book, she hopes the tale of the “Tiny Hungry Troll” will impart a bit of wisdom to both kids and parents alike.
Being a new parent can be frightening, and that’s OK. It’s how you handle that fear that matters, and each day will get easier.
Learning how to anticipate her child’s needs, Rose said, and being patient helped her learn how to balance everything.
“For parents just starting out, I would tell them they (kids) don’t come with instructions,” she said. “But really, take your time to learn the child and be patient with yourself. Be patient and forgiving. Be honest with your feelings. Take it one day at a time… give yourself some grace.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.