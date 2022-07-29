TUPELO • More than 50 students and volunteers at Brewer United Methodist Church gathered non-perishable items to aid North Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Care patients.
The church's vacation Bible school coordinator Stacey Blaylock said she saw that the Tupelo Farmers’ Depot was collecting items for the NMMC Cancer Care food pantries. She decided to challenge her students to bring items during the south Lee County church's July 17-19 vacation Bible school. If they did, she would allow them to pie her in the face!
“We always have a good time at VBS, but this year was extra special,” Blaylock said. “The kids were overjoyed and so excited to participate and it just exploded.”
Blaylock said that their new pastor, Joel Garrott, upped the ante and told the students if they brought in more than 50 items, they could pie him in the face, too. In total, the students and volunteers gathered 325 items for the NMMC-Cancer Care food pantry.
“Food insecurity is a larger problem than anyone realizes among cancer patients,” said Domingo Valpuesta of NMMC Cancer Care. “This donation from Brewer United Methodist Church is an added layer of the partnership between our health care system and our generous community that will further improve the health and well-being of neighbors.”
“Cancer hits everyone in the heart. We just wanted to do our part to help those in need," Blaylock said.