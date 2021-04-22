The city of Shannon is giving residents an incentive to clean up their yards as part of this weekend's citywide clean-up day.
Code enforcement officer Jeremandy R. Jackson said the city will give away five 43-inch televisions and a $30 gift card as a way to encourage residents to participate.
The clean-up day will last from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Mayor Ronnie Hallmark and Alderman-at-Large Carl Trice will choose the nicest yard from those that participate. The resident there will receive a television and the gift card to Harvey's in Tupelo.
Aldermen Bryant Thompson, Joey McCord, Debra Grubbs and Paul Lyles will tour their respective ward and choose the nicest yard from each area. Each one of the four ward winners will receive a television.