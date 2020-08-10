TUPELO • Amid economic concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration this week submitted a budget for the city’s next fiscal year to the Tupelo City Council with a recommendation of no new tax increases and a proposal that is largely the same as the previous fiscal year’s budget.
City leaders on Monday conducted the first budget hearing to hammer out the specifics of the budget and map out the future of the city’s finances. By state law, a municipal budget operates from October 1 to September 30, and a city must adopt a budget for its next fiscal year by September 15.
Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer, told the council that the city experienced about a 1% decrease in sales tax revenue and predicted the city will experience an additional 1% decline in sales tax revenue in the coming year.
Despite the slight decrease, the city’s property values this past year increased by around $51 million, which helped alleviate some of the economic strains of the pandemic.
“This is a very conservative budget,” said Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer. “We’re living within our means, and we even had a little excess revenue.”
Administrative officials are also proposing to eliminate eight city jobs that are currently vacant. Under the proposed plan to eliminate the vacant positions, no current employee would lose their job.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer praised the administration’s work and gave early approval of the budget. Other council members also voiced approval for the proposed financial budget.
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings largely agreed with most portions of the proposed budget, but he raised some concern that the city would eliminate a vacant position within the city’s human resources department.
The city is currently seeking new candidates to become police officers. Shelton, who recently announced he is not running for re-election, penned an op-ed in the Journal recently saying that the city is attempting to hire more officers and that “diversity is of the highest importance.”
“We are seeking candidates of all races and gender,” Shelton wrote. “Tupelo Police Department must be rich in diversity to properly reflect our population and establish more trust among our community.”
Jennings said that he was concerned that the city was eliminating a position within human resources, while it attempts to recruit more diverse employees in its ranks.
Additionally, Jennings took issue with a proposal from some council members to temporarily eliminate the “Plant a Seed” program, which provides part time jobs to underprivileged teenagers. In previous years, the city has allocated $40,000 for the project, but now administration officials and council members are determining if they should allocate $20,000 for the job.
Jennings has been a vocal proponent of the program, and criticized his fellow council members for suggesting the city temporarily do away with the program. He believed since the city has previously spent money on larger projects, then Tupelo can afford to invest the funds for underprivileged children.
Jennings then leveled criticism directly at Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington, who was one of the council members who suggested the program should be done away with until the city experiences more economic growth.
“I didn’t say one word to you for the $1.5 million,” Jennings said. “I said that’s fine because that’s in his ward and he represents the people in ward one. But when I get something in ward seven, there’s always a question.”
The Council in January approved around $10 million in bonded debt to fund several city projects. As part of that, an estimated $1.5 million went to renovations to the Bel Air Center, a park and golf course located in Whittington’s ward. Even though the bonded debt is repaid through taxpayer dollars, the bonded projects are separate from the city’s budget.
Whittington and Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan had reservations about funding the program since the city is eliminating its vacant positions.
“I’m not saying I’m against the program,” Whittington said. "With all due respect, I just think this is an unusual year.”
Jennings eventually walked out of the meeting before it officially adjourned.
The council largely agreed to review some of the future financial burdens the city may face in the future before deciding on a final opinion on funding the project.
The council is expected to reconvene at 4 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the budget further.