TUPELO • Tupelo officials have maintained the condemnation of property previously owned by former mayor Jason Shelton, despite his protests.
The Tupelo License Commission unanimously upheld the condemnation of 308 North Spring Street following an hour-and-a-half-long appeal by Shelton on Thursday. Shelton previously owned the property.
The condemnation will be in place until the property’s current owner, Bill Simpson, makes necessary repairs.
“Everybody stated their case and made good points,” Committee Chairman Tony Carroll said following the meeting. “I think we came up with a workable solution. … We are all doing what we think we need to do for the benefit of the city.”
The city condemned the property following a failed inspection on March 18. Chief Building Inspector Patrick Reagan inspected the building after the demolition of its neighbor, 306 North Spring Street. He concluded that it was unsafe for occupancy because the demolition weakened a shared wall and left holes from shared support beams.
Simpson and Shelton have a two-year lease agreement on 308 North Spring Street, which formerly housed Shelton’s late brother’s law office.
Shelton argued there were multiple reasons the city shouldn’t be permitted to condemn the former law office, including a claim the city didn’t provide proper notice of its condemnation and that Reagan is not qualified to condemn the building.
“Mr. Reagan does not have any license from the state of Mississippi,” Shelton said. “He has no license, no certification that would give him the authority or expertise to condemn a building.”
Development Services Director Tanner Newman pushed back on the claim, noting that Reagan has decades of experience in the construction industry and an engineering background.
“Mayor Shelton did not question Mr. Reagan’s qualifications when Mr. Reagan served under Mayor Shelton’s administration as a building inspector for many years,” Newman said.
Shelton also said he never disputed that the building needed repairs, but he did dispute that it was unsafe.
Shelton, who served as mayor from 2013 to 2021, had multiple buildings condemned by the city following the installation of the new administration. The former mayor has claimed repeatedly that the condemnations of his properties were about politics rather than public safety.
“It is unfortunate that we got here,” Shelton said. “In the eight years that I’ve been mayor and the 30 years before that, the city has never behaved this way. It’s disappointing to me as a private citizen that we have a city hall that engages in retaliatory, vindictive behavior, but elections have consequences.”
Newman, however, noted that Shelton himself appointed four of the six members who currently sit on the license commission. He also said the members are licensed and experienced in construction and building.
“The former mayor has tried to make this a political issue,” he said. “I think tonight's ruling proved that claim is absolutely false. The commission's unanimous vote was a resounding message that the building codes apply equally to everyone.”
Despite losing his appeal, Shelton said he believes the results of Thursday night’s hearing were as close to a compromise as possible.
"At the end of the day, this is a workable solution and as close to a win-win as possible in this environment," he said.