TUPELO — Lee County's long-time incumbent sheriff will face at least one opponent during next year's countywide elections.
Incumbent Republican Sheriff Jim Johnson said he plans to seek re-election to a sixth term next year.
“The people of this county have put their faith in me, and I believe they will continue to make the right choice,” Johnson said, adding he was confident in his chances of defeating any opponents during the upcoming election.
Anthony “Tony” Rogers, a Democrat who currently serves as the District 4 Justice Court judge, said he will challenge Johnson for the sheriff's office rather than seeking re-election to his current seat. He is completing his first term as a justice court judge.
“Looking at the things that happened over the last several years, I can do a little bit better job than what’s being done as sheriff,” Rogers said.
Johnson, 60, has served Lee County's top law enforcement officer for close to 20 years. He took over as interim sheriff after the death of Sheriff Harold Ray Presley in 2001 and won his first full term in 2004.
The incumbent sheriff has also worked at the Mississippi Attorney General's Office and for the Verona Police Department. He began his career in law enforcement in 1982.
He won his last election in 2019 with about 69% of the vote.
Rogers said his decision to challenge Johnson comes after repeated encouragement during the last three election cycles. He said he felt that “this was the time."
Rogers said he had an extensive law enforcement background, noting he worked for almost three decades in the field. Before being elected judge, Rogers was a Lee County deputy sheriff assigned to Lee County Youth Court. He worked for the Tupelo Police Department before moving to and becoming police chief in Plantersville. He later returned to Tupelo and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.
In the last election cycle, Rogers unseated incumbent Marcus Crump during the primaries. Without a Republican opponent, Rogers won the seat uncontested in the general election.
Qualifying for county elected offices will begin on Jan. 3.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.