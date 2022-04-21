TUPELO • Tupelo Community Theatre will bring the story of the gross but lovable ogre, Shrek, and his cadre of fairy tale pals to the Lyric stage next weekend.
"Shrek the Musical" will premiere Thursday, April 28, through Saturday, April 30, at the Lyric theater in downtown Tupelo. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The production stars Zach Bragg as the famous ogre, Matt Strickland as Lord Farquad, Dalton Russell as Donkey and Carol Coker as Princess Fiona.
Bragg is no stranger to the Lyric stage. He began his run with Tupelo Community Theatre in 2019. He said portraying the crude but charming ogre, made famous by comedian Mike Myers’ vocal performance in a series of animated films, is challenging because of the physical demands of the character’s movement.
"He's not human, and he stomps around," Bragg said with a laugh.
The theatre veteran said Shrek has lived in isolation since childhood and needs love from others.
"He's not really afraid of other people, but just hesitant of others and their motives," he said.
Other iconic characters from the production include Princess Fiona, Donkey and, of course, the small but mighty Lord Farquad.
Strickland will take on the role of the tiny, villainous character. The most strenuous aspect of playing Lord Farquad is having to walk on his knees throughout the show.
"A fun fact is it's quite demanding to be Farquad because you have to be on your knees the whole time," said Strickland. "I'm exhausted by the end of the night," he said.
A teacher for Pontotoc City School District, Strickland was inspired to audition for the role by his general music students.
"My kids watched it and said, if I ever try out, I need to be Lord Farquad," said the music educator.
Russell will portray Donkey, a role made famous by Eddie Murphy in the 2001 movie.
"Everyone loves Donkey, so there's a lot of cool things I've been inspired by from Eddie Murphy who originally played him," Russell said.
Russell said he's watched the Broadway version of "Shrek the Musical" multiple times to get a feel for the role.
"I've tried to stick with my own version of Donkey and take my own spin on it," he said.
For Russell, the part of Donkey has been the hardest role he's played to date for TCT. However, the support of his cast has helped him overcome the obstacles that the role presents, including having to don a suit of fur throughout the show.
Carol Coker will make her Tupelo Community Theatre debut as Princess Fiona.
Although it’s her first performance with TCT, it’s not her debut in “Shrek the Musical.”
"I actually finished off my high school senior year with the Union County Schools theatre production of 'Shrek the Musical' almost a decade ago," she said.
The Union County native described Princess Fiona as an anomaly for fairytale princesses.
"She's supposed to be this normal princess waiting for her prince to come and rescue her," Coker said. "But she's independent, fun and sassy. She's a wild time.”
As a TCT newcomer, Coker said she wishes she would have gotten plugged in sooner.
"My cast members, directors, assistant directors and volunteers have just been really welcoming, and I've been taken under their wing and welcomed into the community," said Coker.
Tickets for "Shrek the Musical" can be purchased for $25 by calling the TCT box office at 662-844-1935.