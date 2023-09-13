djr-2019-01-29-biz-south-twp1 (copy)

The former South restaurant before it was transformed into Pizza vs. Tacos

 Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO – A new tenant inside the former home of Pizza vs. Tacos will pay loving homage to the unique but short-lived Tupelo eatery.

Newsletters

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you