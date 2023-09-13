TUPELO – A new tenant inside the former home of Pizza vs. Tacos will pay loving homage to the unique but short-lived Tupelo eatery.
Cody Harman, owner of Sippi's Bar and Grill, will keep the one-of-a-kind artwork done by Michael Roy when the restaurant opens sometime next month. The menu will even feature flatbread pizzas and tacos.
Harman said he plans to get Roy to repaint the building's exterior at some point, although his top priority for now is to get the building ready for its doors to open.
But as far as atmosphere, Sippi's will be a bit different from the building's previous occupants, which also include South and Shoney's. Sippi's will be a bar-forward establishment and will feature pool tables, darts, several TVs and a small dance floor. A DJ stand also has been built inside.
"We'll also have board games like backgammon and chess," Harman said.
Harman, who opened the Copper Mug Cocktail Lounge in Grants Pass, Oregon, a few years ago, moved to Northeast Mississippi specifically to open Sippi's.
"I visited a friend in Memphis, and he told me about this building," he said. "He does real estate, and we came down to Tupelo to get some food and look at the building, and I thought it was really nice."
Harman said he thought opening a bar along the busy stretch of North Gloster would be a great investment.
"I think it will be complementary to other businesses around," he said. "People talk about not having a lot to do, but what we're trying to do here, whether its comedy night or trivia night, a football game, baseball, basketball, hockey, etc."
Sippi's will have seven flatbread pizzas, including Mexican (refried beans, pepper jack, carnitas, pork, cabbage, pico de gallo topped with fresh tortilla chips and enchilada sauce); BBQT (chicken with bacon, tomatoes, red onions, green onions topped with a barbecue drizzle), All Shook Up (pesto pizza with shrimp, lemon, basil topped with balsamic glaze) and West End Girl (vegan pizza with cashew cheese with garlic, spinach, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots and topped with balsamic glaze).
Harman makes the soups himself, which include New England clam chowder and a steak and bacon soup.
Several salads line the menu, including a steak salad (grilled steak with mixed greens, spinach, onions, carrots, mushrooms and tomatoes); Asian Ahi (ahi tuna with mixed green, red cabbage, carrots, onions, tomatoes, green onions, crispy wonton strip and house sesame ginger dressing); and Here Piggy Piggy (pulled pork with mixed greens, spinach, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, green onions with honey mustard dressing).
The appetizers include chicken, steak, beef or pork supreme tacos; ahi tuna or shrimp tacos; quesadillas; nachos; and wings.
The burger and sandwich menu includes a BLT, shrimp po boy and a pair of chicken sandwiches including the Jailhouse Ba-Gawk (fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion rings and pickles drizzled with honey mustard sauce on a grilled bun) and Don't Be Cruel (fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled jalapeños, onion rings, pepper jack and chipotle mayo).
Rounding out the menu are several loaded fries lates including the Cajun (grilled shrimp with cabbage, tomatoes, green onions topped with Thousand Island); All in a Daze (crispy bacon with two sunny side eggs, melted cheese and topped with hollandaise and green onions); Bacon mushroom Alfredo; and chili cheese.
Sippi's will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. In a bold move, the restaurant will offer its full menu until 12:30 a.m.
As a food industry worker for years, Harman said was accustomed to getting off work late and going to places to eat. He had several restaurants he could go to, and said keeping the kitchen open for them, as well as others who work late shifts, is the key reason behind the move.
Sippi's Bar and Grill will be the fourth occupant of the building in its history. It was a Shoney's for many years before closing in May 2011, then was South restaurant from February 2013 to July 2017. Pizza vs. Tacos followed from October 2019 to September 2021.
