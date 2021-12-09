OXFORD • A nonprofit focused on empowering young women is hosting a free event this weekend.
Sister, S.O.A.R. (Success Over Adversity - Redeemed) invites local young women to attend their third annual Tweens & Teens Pre-Holiday Celebration this Saturday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 14 Tommie Collie Jane Road in Oxford. The free event provides food, fellowship and fun for girls of the ages 12 to 18 years old.
Parents that would like to attend the event must pay $25 to cover their meal.
Minister Chris Jones, the founder and executive director of Sister, S.O.A.R., started the celebration as part of her organization’s continued efforts to reach youth. She was inspired to focus on older girls because of similar gift-giving programs are usually aimed at younger children.
“Mostly when they get to teenage years, they get dropped,” Jones said. “Let’s have a celebration for those young ladies who are 12 to 18 years old. Let them come, receive a gift, have fellowship, food and just do all kinds of things.”
‘We just want to love on them’
Jones founded Sister, S.O.A.R. in 2017 after her “life started falling.” Circumstances had her turning her eyes upward for help.
“I found myself in my apartment, on the floor, very early that morning, and God spoke,” she said. “He said he was going to redeem me. He was going to give me back everything that I had lost.”
Because of her adversities, Jones began thinking of women who, like her, were struggling. She prayed before starting Sister, S.O.A.R. as a mentorship program to help women and girls. After getting 501 3(c) status, the organization shifted to working with women who needed volunteer hours with the court system, homeless women, young girls, and others.
A schoolteacher by trade, Jones focused youth efforts on mentorship, empowerment, and providing educational help. Her organization previously hosted back-to-school drives and partnered with other community organizations to provide a series of events. Sister, S.O.A.R. brings awareness to lupus as well.
Currently, the organization is searching for a building to host events and additional funding. This Giving Tuesday, they set a fundraising goal of $10,000, which is ongoing. Jones hopes they’ll touch someone’s heart to donate money to help them continue and provide other gift ideas, such as computers.
“We’re excited about these young ladies. We’re going to do great things with them, and we’re proud that they want to be a part of this group,” Jones said.
As for Saturday’s event, Jones expects 20 to 25 girls to attend. This year’s theme is denim and snowflakes, with attire being denim and white, representing how participants are “fearfully and wonderfully made.”
“We just want to love on them in this holiday season,” Jones said.
Organizers are asking attendees to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines and wear masks during Saturday’s event. To register for the event or for information on how to donate, visit sistersoar.org.