TUPELO • With an incumbent not seeking re-election, six candidates are vying to win the open District 8 Senate seat in the Mississippi Legislature, which sprawls across Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha counties.
Kegan Coleman, Mark Hancock and Kathryn York are competing to win the Democratic primary. Stephen Griffin, Benjamin Suber and Steve Whitten are running to win the Republican primary.
Coleman, an attorney from Calhoun City, said he decided to run on the idea of “giving back” to the community where he grew up. Because of his youth, Coleman believes he can bring a “fresh perspective” to the legislative process.
“I might look young, but I know what I’m talking about,” Coleman said. “It’s time we have some inclusive leadership that represents everyone.”
Hancock, a resident of Houston, has worked in regulatory services in the state’s agriculture and commerce department and wants to change how the government treats state employees.
“State employees up until recently haven’t had a raise in a long time,” Hancock said. “State employees aren’t treated like they should be.”
York, the chief of staff for Teach for America in the Delta, is a resident of Water Valley and is hoping to use her experience of teaching in public classrooms to revamp the state’s public education policy.
“We can use my experience in Jackson of doing the work and pulling lots of different people around the table,” York said.
Griffin, a minister from Houston, is running to advocate for greater infrastructure improvements to the district.
“The entire state of Mississippi needs a major infrastructure bill,” Hancock said. “We have not had a major infrastructure bill since 1987.”
Suber, an attorney from Calhoun County, said funding for state agencies needs to be restructured to where agencies are rewarded if they try and save money.
"We do have some of the lowest tax rates in the country," he said. "I’ll do my best not to try and increase it."
Steve Whitten, a practice manager for an optometry clinic, is from Calhoun County, who is running to make sure his district actually has a voice in shaping major decisions in the legislature.
“If you want to have a voice in the budget, the majority rules on those things,” Whitten said. “To be fully engaged in the government, we have to have a business-oriented guy.”
This election comes at a time when the state’s deteriorating infrastructure, rural hospitals closing and college graduates leaving the state have become major issues being discussed in this year’s statewide elections.
Coleman
Coleman, believes rural communities in the state aren’t getting their fair share of services in the state, which leads to certain areas in the state having more opportunities than other areas.
“I want to see new business come into District 8,” Coleman said. “I want to see better healthcare, better roads and better bridges. Opportunity should never be defined by your zip code.”
Coleman highlights the areas of education and healthcare as examples of this problem. With healthcare, he said people in rural communities are having to travel farther to gain access to basic healthcare and emergency services.
“In Houston, a lady died of an asthma attack,” he said. "You should never be more than 30 minutes away from an ER.”
Hancock
Hancock is campaigning as pro-life and pro-second amendment who wants to continue to communicate with and serve the people in his district. He said there needs to be some education reforms made in the state.
“I think we do too much testing,” he said. “We test way too much.”
He also thinks there are certain roads and bridges that could be improved, but every member of the legislature wants to improve the roads and bridges in their district.
“Our roads and bridges could be improved, but I’m not going to say I’m going to four lane this and four lane that,” he said. “It would be nice to be able to, but I’m realistic.”
York
York believes equal access to quality education is a problem in the state and is something that should be addressed. York, who has taught in the public school system in Marks, currently has a child in the Water Valley public school system.
“When I walk in the door, I realize Davidson (Elementary School) was not facing the same kind of challenges that Marks was, and it was not enjoying the same kind of privilege Oxford was.”
York’s solution to this is to advocate for higher wages in order to attract better teachers to the state and to provide teachers with the resources to supply their classrooms.
“Having a state so behind the average in the (southeast) means we lose a lot of practitioners before they go into the classroom,” she said.
She also thinks access to quality healthcare is important in rural counties and the state government should adopt some version of Medicaid expansion.
“We made a mistake when we didn’t partner with the federal government,” she said.
Griffin
Griffin wants to ensure that Highway 15, a road that runs through several counties in North Mississippi, is four-laned in order to bring more businesses to the area.
“It would create a new economic zone that we don’t have right now,” he said. “We’ve got major manufacturers that use that road. Infrastructure needs are critical.”
Griffin said public education is also important to his campaign, and he is against consolidating school districts.
“We need to support the current schools we have now,” he said. “Our teachers deserve a pay raise. I am in favor of continual pay raises until our teachers reach the (southeast) average.”
Suber
Suber is advocating for an increase in scholarships for people to go to a public college and making sure vocation opportunities are available for students in high school.
“We need to expand vocational education,” he said. “That’s a big need in these small towns.”
He also said increasing funding to mental health should be a priority in order to help people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol.
"We’ve got drug courts that are going on,” he said. “I deal with them a lot, and everybody doesn’t need to go to prison. Some of these folks that have a drug problem — instead of sending them to jail send them to rehab.”
Whitten
Whitten thinks small communities in the state are not getting the representation they deserve in the federal government.
He wants to examine a solution to where municipalities that have a population of 5,000 or less can get up to 35% of their sales tax dollars back instead of only getting 18.5 percent.
“My solution is to have more sales tax dollars,” he said. “In layman’s terms, you get to keep more of the money spent in your town. These small towns can do a lot with a few thousand dollars more.”
Whitten is also concerned with what is going to happen to the redistricting of legislative districts after the 2020 census and wants small communities to stay together instead of getting separated into a larger area.
“We really need to look at what’s going to happen or we’re going to have our small communities get chopped up,” he said.
The district became an open seat with state Sen. Russell Jolly decided not to seek re-election after serving in the state Senate for eight years. Jolly, the vice chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, leaves an opening on an important committee.
The primary elections will occur on Aug. 6. With three candidates running in both the Republican and Democratic primaries, a runoff election could occur in both races. If no single candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff election on Aug. 27. The winner of the Democratic and Republican primaries will face off in the general election on Nov. 5.