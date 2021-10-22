SHANNON • Mississippi’s minority farmers have honored a Lee County supervisor for his efforts to bring an additional extension service agent into the area.
Tommie Lee Ivy, who represents District 4 on the Lee County Board of Supervisors, was the lone supervisor to support a proposal in January that would have brought an Alcorn State University extension agent into Lee County. On Tuesday, representatives with both the college and the Mississippi Minority Farmer’s Alliance (MMFA) presented him with the Spirit of Courage Award.
“His plan to expand that and also to work with the small, limited-resource farmers of Northeast Mississippi by having an Alcorn agent here took tremendous courage on his behalf,” the MMFA’s John Jones said.
The award was presented during the annual the Small Farmer’s Conference.
The Small Farmer’s Conference, now in its 29th year, provides educational resources to small land owners and producers. This year’s conference was held on Sept. 27 and 28 at the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center in Tupelo, shortened in half from its typical three-day format.
There were over 175 attendees, including 60 virtual attendees. It featured a keynote from Alcorn alumnus Terry Cosby, who is the current Chief of the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service in Washington D. C. The luncheon speaker was Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
For Ivy, the importance of trying to get an agent was to potentially partner with the existing Mississippi State extension agent to work towards the goal of helping farmers. Ivy, an HBCU alumnus of Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee, said there is a need for more farmers.
“I once was a small farmer. My dad was a small farmer. And small farmers, a lot of times, grow into large farmers,” Ivy said. “I’m asking small farmers and large farmers to work together. I’m so proud of the award.”
Aside from Ivy, Dr. Cindy Ayers of Footpring Farms in Jackson won the Small Farmer of the Year Award.
Though the conference is held throughout the state, this marked the first time in recent history the conference has been held in Northeast Mississippi.
Gerald Jones, Director of County Operations for the Alcorn State University Extension Program, thanked the MMFA for their help planning the conference.
“At Alcorn, we still have the initiative to expand our program into other regions of the state,” Jones said. “We will continue to collaborate and partner with the landowners in Lee County and surrounding counties, and also provide our outreach technical assistance to the Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance.”
Conference sponsors were Alcorn State University School of Agriculture & Applied Sciences and The Mississippi Association of Cooperatives. They worked in partnership with the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Agricultural Research Service, Farm Bureau, National Center for Appropriate Technology, Mississippi State University Extension Service and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture.