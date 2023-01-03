TUPELO — District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith will finish the last year of his second term as the Lee County Board of Supervisors president.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the appointment of Smith as board president and District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb as vice president for the year during a Tuesday morning board meeting. Smith succeeded District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan in the position, who resigned from the position before the vote.
“There is not a lot of difference in being president and not being president,” he said. “There is a little more work involved. You have to sign a few more papers and go to a few more events, but whether you are the president or not, you serve the people of Lee County. That’s all that counts.”
Smith said though he had not complied a list of priorities for the year, his goal for his tenure was to accomplish what he could “for the good of the people of Lee County.”
This will be his second time serving as board president in his seven years on the board. The Board of Supervisors president presides over meetings and has some power to set agenda items for consideration by the full board. Presidents and vice presidents remain voting members of the board.
A tradition started in 2000, the Lee County Board of Supervisors rotates the office of board president, with each member serving for a year before passing on the office to a fellow supervisor.
Webb, who won his seat via special election in Nov. 2021, will serve as vice president for the first time in his tenure. If re-elected in the upcoming county elections, Webb will become board president in 2024.
Smith and Webb both filed for re-election Tuesday along with District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy. Morgan and District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland will not seek re-election.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.