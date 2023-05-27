Col. Carlyle “Smitty” Harris and his wife, Louise, are photographed inside their home in this file photo from October 2019. Harris, a Vietnam POW, will be featured in a segment of PBS' National Memorial Day Concert, which airs this Sunday.
Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL
Louise Harris smiles gently at her husband, "Smitty", as the dedication ceremony for the U.S. Post Office on West Main Street in Tupelo for her husband in November 2021.
TUPELO — A segment featuring Col. Carlyle "Smitty" Harris and his wife, Louise Harris, will be featured in the National Memorial Day Concert set to air on PBS on Sunday night.
It's an honor to be included in the program, Louise Harris said, but the most important thing is to honor those who did not come home from Vietnam who will be remembered this Memorial Day.
She believes PBS chose to feature her husband because he was the one to introduce the tap code, a method of covert communication between prisoners, to the prisons of North Vietnam. Having been imprisoned for nearly eight years as a prisoner of war, he's also among the longest held there.
While Smitty Harris encouraged his fellow American POWs, Louise Harris remained hopeful while caring for their three children.
As a recent interview with PBS concluded, Smitty Harris tapped out the letters "GBU" which stands for "God bless you."
"That was the message we have for our country now," Louise Harris said. "We need it and it's meaningful. A belief in God and keeping the faith was paramount for the fellows keeping their spirits up."
It's the very message prisoners of war would tap through the walls to one another when one was going through a hard time or had just come back from being tortured, Louise Harris said.
"That is very much a part of their whole persona, that they love and care for each other," Louise Harris said. "It's a whole new band of brothers. We also honor all of those who did not come home at all from all of our wars."
PBS's tribute to Vietnam-era veterans will feature and honor courageous POWs who endured, resisted and remained unified in the face of horrific captivity.
The program will also commemorate the more than 58,000 American lives lost in the Vietnam War and those who remain missing and unaccounted for.
The National Memorial Day Concert will air on PBS at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.
