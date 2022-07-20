BALDWYN • Saturday Night Live producer and "The Nutty Professor" writer David Sheffield made his way to Baldwyn on Saturday, July 16 to attend a rehearsal of "The Heartbreak Henry," another of Sheffield's creations, and serve as the special guest at an evening reception in his honor.
A Laurel, Mississippi native and "Coming to America" writer, Sheffield has penned many Hollywood screenplays for his lifelong friend Eddie Murphy.
Sheffield is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi but began his education at the University of Mississippi. While a student at Ole Miss in 1967, Sheffield worked at Oxford's Henry Hotel which was as his inspiration for the play's premise.
For the well-known Hollywood writer, this play has been 50 years in the making that he intended to write sooner before Hollywood distracted him for some 40 years.
"It's based on experiences I had as a freshman at Ole Miss. I took a job as a manager of the Henry Hotel which was a flophouse," said the comedy wordsmith. "I met a bunch of bizarre characters there which I couldn't get out of my head," he said.
"The Heartbreak Henry" has been performed in select theaters throughout the United States, each one individually selected by Sheffield.
Baldwyn will see the fourth production of "The Heartbreak Henry," which was originally performed in Biloxi. Oxford and Slidell, Louisiana were the most recent locations for the play's debut.
Sheffield's friendship with play director Christy McBrayer dates back to her time as an actress in Los Angeles.
"I'm excited about this production because I know Christy well," Sheffield said. "She's not only directing it, but she's playing one of the characters who was a waitress that lived at the hotel and worked across the Square at Leslie's Drugs," said the "The Boomerang" writer.
The Claude Gentry Theatre in Baldwyn will serve as the backdrop for "The Heartbreak Henry," premiering Thursday, August 11 through Saturday, August 13. Each evening's show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Cast members for the production include Gavin Lane of Tupelo, Brad Locke of Tupelo, Alex Wright of Houston, Will Senf of Corinth, Laura Leigh Johnson of Fulton, Carolyn Parson of Aberdeen, Kelan Traylor of Tupelo, John McCustion of Tupelo, Dan Marsh of Corinth, Belinda McKinion of Saltillo, Clark Richey of Baldwyn, Mel Hart of Kossuth, Missie Cochran of Tupelo, Barbara Fleishhacker of Tupelo, Kinzie Mackey of Saltillo, Micah Nieminen of New Albany and Christy McBrayer of Saltillo.
Attendees can purchase tickets for the upcoming August performances online.
