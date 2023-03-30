TUPELO — Houston, Mississippi, native Hanna Burt lost her childhood home to an EF-3 tornado produced by the same storm cell that later spawned the EF-5 that destroyed Smithville, on April 27, 2011.
A few weeks after the storm, she was being tagged in the comments of posts in a Facebook group. People had discovered photos and documents that had traveled dozens, sometimes more than 100, miles away, and they were looking to return the keepsakes to their rightful owners.
A photo of Burt was the first to be posted in the group created specifically to reunite tornado victims with the photos they'd lost that day. She and her family wound up having quite a few returned.
"When you have a house blown away and you have nothing, getting those few pictures back just means so much," Burt said.
The same phenomenon occurred during the tornado outbreak on Friday, March 24, when a line of storms caused widespread damage across north Mississippi. In the days following, people began finding photographs and documents carried away by the storms.
More than 6,400 people have followed Burt's group, titled "Lost & Found Photos/Documents of the March 24, 2023 MS Tornado" since it was created Saturday.
"I just wanted to return the favor for what somebody did for me," Burt said.
With individuals facing the loss of their homes, and some dealing with the loss of family members, Burt hopes having their photos and other mementos returned will be a little bit of light in the darkness.
A family photo finds its way from Louise to Tupelo
Tupelo resident Marty Sparks spotted a white square of paper on the ground as he stepped out of his truck Monday morning at the American Family Association where he works.
"I picked it up, and it was a picture," Sparks said. "It was a family picture."
He turned it over to see that the names of each of the five people pictured were written on the back, along with a date — April 22, 1989.
Seeing the name Jonathan written there, he took it inside to see whether it belonged to a coworker with that name. He told him it didn't, so Sparks took a closer look and realized the last name "Pruden" was written at the bottom of the photo.
A quick Google search for the name of one of the boys pictured revealed that he lived in Louise, Mississippi, a small town in Humphreys County.
Sparks ended up contacting Justin Pruden, the baby in the photograph, via social media and found out that his father, Michael Pruden, had his office destroyed in a tornado Friday. The photo had traveled roughly 139 miles from Louise to Tupelo.
The family shared their address with Sparks, and he'll be mailing the photo back this week.
"Getting a photo back won't restore the office, but I think it'll help them," Sparks said. "That's something that the family can't replace."
A childhood photo from destroyed Anguilla home found in Endville
Kacie Horton was visiting her parents, Hugh and Sandra Cochran, on Saturday when they found a photo of a little girl in the yard beside their driveway in Endville, a community in Pontotoc County.
Specks of debris on the photo led them to believe it had been dropped there by the storm and that it likely belonged to someone who had lost everything.
After posting the photo on her Facebook page and in Burt's group, Horton found out the photo belonged to Susan Perry of Anguilla, Mississippi, a small town in Sharkey County just north of Rolling Fork.
Perry said her home was flattened by the tornado. She and her husband took shelter in a closet, and a wall fell on top of them, protecting them from debris as their house was destroyed.
"It's just wild a piece of paper that was in my house one night is in Endville, Mississippi, a couple hours later," Perry said.
The photo, dated Dec. 15, 2002, is of Perry's daughter, Peyton. It traveled about 146 miles from Anguilla to Endville.
Other photos and documents belonging to the family have been found scattered across north Mississippi, Perry said, including an invitation to a baby shower from when she was pregnant with Peyton that was found by the vice president of the Bank of Winona.
Although Horton nearly immediately found who the photo belonged to, her post about finding it has been shared more than 1,300 times.
Horton and Perry have continued to text one another daily, with Perry sharing tornado recovery updates and prayer requests.
"We've been texting all day, a perfect stranger," Perry said on Wednesday. "You know, her just checking in and saying that she and her church are praying for us."
Horton won't be mailing the photo back to the family. Instead, she'll hand-deliver it to Perry next week.
Horton's church, Locust Grove Baptist in New Albany, and her parents' church, Grace Memorial Baptist in Tupelo, are each collecting supplies to deliver next week, too.
"Our family is going to load up, and we're going to meet her and take that picture back to her in person," Horton said. "It's unreal how stuff like that happens. I believe it happens for a reason, and the Lord definitely ordains how you get in touch with the people you're supposed to get in touch."
Horton hopes it will serve as a reminder that people want to be there for others.
"We have to see the good in situations like this," Horton said. "Simple acts like that, just taking the time to show somebody that you care, that's normally what means the most."
Perry said the biggest need her community has right now is prayers, but residents are also going to need help and support rebuilding businesses that were, in many cases, the only restaurant or store offering their specific services in the community.
A Christmas card from a Rolling Fork restaurant winds up in Bruce
Jennifer Liles Harrison was walking with her husband in their back yard Saturday when they came across half of a 2019 Christmas card signed "Chuck's Dairy Bar."
It's unclear whether the card came from the Rolling Fork business or a home in the community, but Harrison reached out to Tracey Harden, owner of Chuck's Dairy Bar, and has since mailed the card back to her. It had traveled an estimated 115 miles in the storm.
Chuck's Dairy Bar was completely destroyed by the EF-4 tornado that hit Rolling Fork. Harden told "Good Morning America" (GMA) that she and her employees had only about a minute's notice that the tornado was headed their way.
When she received text messages from her sister and daughter in Vicksburg telling her to get to a safe place, Harden quickly called for her employees to get inside the restaurant's walk-in cooler. As her husband was shutting the door, he told them he could see the sky. The roof had already been ripped off of the building.
"We're hurting, we're grieving, but we're alive so we're OK," Harden told GMA.
A GoFundMe set up to help rebuild the restaurant has raised more than $7,000, and several other fundraising campaigns have been launched to raise money for Rolling Fork and other areas affected by last Friday's tornadoes.
