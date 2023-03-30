djr-2023-03-30-news-marty-sparks-twp1

American Family Association producer Marty Sparks holds a family photo found in the parking lot of AFA Monday morning. After doing a little research from the information written on the back he discovered the photo traveled over 130 miles from Louise, Mississippi, to Tupelo following the line of storms that caused damage in Mississippi on Friday, March 24, 2023.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Houston, Mississippi, native Hanna Burt lost her childhood home to an EF-3 tornado produced by the same storm cell that later spawned the EF-5 that destroyed Smithville, on April 27, 2011.

Pruden tornado photo

A 1989 family photo from Louise, Mississippi, found in a Tupelo parking lot Monday morning by Marty Sparks. Photo courtesy of Marty Sparks.
Anguilla tornado photo

A 2002 photo from a family in Anguilla, Mississippi, found by Kacie Horton's father, Hugh Cochran, in his yard in Endville. Photo courtesy of Kacie Horton.
Chuck's Dairy Bar storm document

A 2019 Christmas card signed by Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork, found by Jennifer Liles Harrison of Bruce. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Liles Harrison.
APTOPIX Severe Storms Mississippi

Tracy Harden, center, who with her husband Tim, left, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, consoles a neighbor in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. The couple and their six employees were hiding in the cooler when the tornado hit. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

blake.alsup@djournal.com

