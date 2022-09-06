TUPELO • North Mississippi Medical Center hospice volunteers spend their free time visiting patients and their families.
Though it may seem a daunting task, volunteers say the experience is rewarding rather than depressing, whether they're meeting patients at the hospital or in their homes.
The Daily Journal recently spoke with three current hospice volunteers about their experiences and why they continue to serve.
Deciding to volunteer
Hospice volunteer Louise Jones, 76, is a former nurse who lives in Saltillo. Upon retiring from the hospital nine years ago, she immediately began volunteering in the hospice unit.
"I guess when you're a nurse, it's in your blood," she said. "You can't get away from it."
She was searching for something to keep her busy and involved in the medical field, so becoming a hospice volunteer just made sense.
Jones visits the office once per week to pick up a list of families to send bereavement letters and cards, and she's currently working with one patient she visits at their home.
Pat Rutledge, 80, has traveled to Tupelo from her home in Fulton for around 20 years to serve as a hospice volunteer.
What began as simply "something to do" has grown into a weekly routine. She volunteers in the office three days per week, preparing applications for nurses and putting together bereavement letters for families of patients who have died. She's currently visiting three hospice patients — one at the hospital and two at their homes — on most Thursdays.
Glenda Segars, an 83-year-old Tupelo resident completed the necessary training and was admitted to the hospice program just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
For two years, she was unable to put her training to use. Earlier this summer, she began making home visits and started visiting individuals in the hospice unit two weeks ago.
Her husband, James Segars, is a longtime Church of Christ minister, so although she's never served as a hospice volunteer in the past, she's done similar work for years.
"It's just been a part of my life to visit people who were sick, to be around families when death occurs," Segars said. "There's a need just to be there and console people when you can, let them know you care about them."
Looking past the sadness
It sometimes takes Jones's breath away to think of what her patients are dealing with, but she doesn't let that overshadow everything else.
"You just have to get past that," Jones said. "To me, it's a blessing. Because otherwise they would be sitting there by themselves all the time. To see them light up, either the family or the patient, it's uplifting to me."
Jones developed bonds with hospice patients she visited in the past, like a 96-year-old lady years ago who taught her how to play dominoes.
Being around death is not a good feeling, Segars said, but the thought of comforting someone and being there when they need someone to talk to makes it worthwhile.
Memories of her patients stick with her long after she's left their side.
"I think about the people," Segars said. "And I wonder a little more about where they came from, how they got here, how long they're going to be here."
Yet she doesn't consider it a burden. Being a hospice volunteer is something she wanted to do. And this service she thought would be helpful to others has ended up helping her as well.
One of Rutledge's patients died recently, and although any death is sad, she said it's rewarding to be with a family, to be a person they can talk to if they need it.
"When people think of hospice, they think of death," Rutledge said. "And it's not that. It's being able to minister to the patients and the family. Volunteers do more for the family than we do for the patients."
The importance of a visit
Each volunteer has seen firsthand the critical importance of visiting hospice patients and their families.
It's not something that most people want to do, Segars said. They'll avoid hospice visits if at all possible. But she's been on both sides and knows the need.
"I've been in that place myself with family members who are at the point of death," Segars said. "It's just a good feeling to know that somebody cares. That's the main thing. And that somebody can sympathize with where you are."
Considering why she volunteers with patients and their families, Jones said she puts herself in their place.
"If I was at home with a family member and couldn't go to the grocery store, couldn't go to the doctor or couldn't leave, I would hope that somebody would come help me," Jones said.
"I would encourage anybody to do it," she added. "It's such a good thing and there's such a need."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.