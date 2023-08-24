Jennifer Slayton, with Slayton's Concrete, shovels out the extra concrete mix from the truck as she and her crew pour the last of the curbs and sidewalks on Green Street in Tupelo on Thursday. Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said the road, which has been closed for nearly two weeks, will reopen Friday after some light work that morning by Public Works employees.
Jennifer Slayton, with Slayton's Concrete, shovels out the extra concrete mix from the truck as she and her crew pour the last of the curbs and sidewalks on Green Street in Tupelo on Thursday. Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said the road, which has been closed for nearly two weeks, will reopen Friday after some light work that morning by Public Works employees.
TUPELO — The drainage and sewer work along Green Street that's been diverting traffic along the busy roadway for nearly two weeks is mostly repaired, and the street should be open again soon, city officials said Thursday.
The city closed South Green Street from Main Street to Troy Street indefinitely on Aug. 14 while Tupelo Water and Light and Public Works made several needed repairs.
Twelve days later, that work is nearly done. Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons told the Daily Journal on Thursday the road will reopen temporarily Friday, although it will be closed again at a later date for repaving.
The project was a joint effort of the Public Works Department and Tupelo Water & Light, Timmons said, adding that it came from needed repairs to a 70-year-old arched drainage pipe.
According to Timmons, because the sewer main that runs down the center of Green Street went directly under the drainage system, it needed to be replaced at the same time as to avoid additional work in the future.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.