Southern Foodways Alliance stays true to mission

OXFORD • In 1998, when John T. Edge was a graduate student at the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi, he got a crazy idea.
Inspired by the Oxford Conference for the Book, the Conference on Elvis Presley and other public events the Center had staged, Edge asked the Center’s leadership if he could host a conference on Southern food culture.
“I got my yes,” Edge said. “Then, I just had to figure it out.”
The first Southern Foodways Symposium, a three-day conference held that May, drew 75 participants.
“It was a sell-out,” Edge said. “That symposium became almost a tent revival for true believers in Southern food culture. This was novel at this point. This symposium was on food culture, not about recipe collections or showcasing chefs. It was about narrative – what can we learn about food culture? What questions can we ask? What about race, gender? That was the idea from the beginning.”
A year later, in July 1999, 50 people from all walks of life, including writers, chefs, soul food cooks, farmers and scholars, gathered in Birmingham, Alabama, to found the Southern Foodways Alliance, an institute of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture housed in the Barnard Observatory on the Ole Miss campus.
“What the Southern Foodways Alliance is today took shape when the founders gathered 20 years ago,” said Edge, director of SFA. “People were energized. The conversation that carried the day was let’s document Southern food culture, not necessarily the work of the kitchen. Food is a totem, a symbol of who people are. At SFA, our work should be to document the ongoing work of the South.””
SFA’s vision hasn’t changed much in the 20 years since its inception. Its mission is still to document, study and explore the diverse food cultures of the changing American South.
“From the beginning, we didn’t think in terms of provincial,” said Edge, 56. “Certainly the conversation began in the South, but it built a resonance across the country.”
The Southern Foodways Symposium, now in its 22nd year, is probably the most recognizable face of SFA, but documentary work is where Southern Foodways found its niche.
“The oral histories, when we began to tell stories, not just rooted in an event but that have a life beyond that event, that’s when we began to grow,” Edge said. “The stories we tell in particular have shifted. Early on, we focused on stories rooted in the Southern past. More recently, since 2010, our work has reflected the contemporary South and a far more diverse South.”
Edge said the first time he recognized SFA was going to be more than an organization that staged an annual symposium was when Mary Beth Lasseter came on board as a volunteer in 2000.
“SFA became what it is under her stewardship, not mine,” Edge said. “My colleagues own this. This is not my work – this is our work. That’s the most rewarding part.”
Lasseter is now one of two associate directors at SFA. She oversees the budget and big projects while Melissa Hall manages the staff.
“We’ve done about 1,000 oral histories,” Lasseter said. “We interview people whose lives tell us stories that otherwise wouldn’t be told. We interview cooks, people who make oyster tongs, waitresses, writers, journalists, cookbook authors, farmers, restaurateurs. We sing the unsung songs of everyday people.”
Some of the oral histories are produced by staff members while others have been done by contract oral historians.
“We started out doing 50 or 60 a year,” she said. “Now, they’re more in-depth so we only do 30 or 40 a year.”
SFA also produces films – about 125 are archived and available on the web – as well as a quarterly journal featuring original writing called Gravy and a podcast also called Gravy.
“Our staff has grown, we brainstorm more often and we think more long-term now,” Lasseter said. “As we have aged, we’ve become more professionalized. We hold our work to a higher standard. We’ve got one foot grounded in academia, but we’re still about fun. We’re still the people who had a shrimp and grits dunk tank with people dressed as shrimp in a vat of grits.”
The Southern Foodways Alliance has six full-time positions and is funded by donations from individuals, foundations and companies. It currently has about 1,600 members.
“To be a member of SFA no longer means attending the annual Southern Foodways Symposium,” Edge said. “It means engaging our work. We tell the ugly stories with the beautiful ones. We tell stories of the past and that’s certainly appropriate, but now we’re telling stories of the day, the present. The questions about the South of today are the questions about America today. Much can be gained and it’s incumbent on us to tell the hard stories and the joyous stories – to trouble and to please.”