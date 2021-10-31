A photo of the Lee County Board of Supervisors listening to Dinetia Newman speaks in August on the authenticity of the 2,100 signatures presented to the board on August 2 over a contested bond issuance for a new jail. The deadline residents can register to vote to participate in the District 3 special election is Monday, Oct. 4.
TUPELO • Some Lee County voters can head to the polls on Tuesday and choose who they want to represent them for the next two years on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
The county will conduct a special election to fill the District 3 seat on the board that was vacated when Todd Jordan resigned to become the mayor of Tupelo.
The district’s three polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. To cast a ballot, voters must bring a valid form of photo ID with them at the precinct.
District 3 includes the Chesterville Road area, the Belden community and much of west Tupelo. The three county precincts in District 3 are Belden Baptist Church located at 4121 McCullough Blvd., the Tupelo Furniture Market Building V located at 1879 Coley Rd. and Lawndale Presbyterian Church located at 1500 Lawndale Dr.
There are no party primaries in a special election, and all candidates must run without a partisan affiliation.
Since the race is crowded, it’s possible for no candidate to receive a majority of the votes cast in the election. If no single candidate receives an outright majority, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23 between the two candidates who rank first and second among all votes cast.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
If voters have any questions about the election, they are encouraged to contact the Lee County Circuit Clerk's office at (662)-432-2300.