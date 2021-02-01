TUPELO • For 30 years, the city’s Major Thoroughfare Program has paved the way for a raft of far-reaching road construction projects, but voters get the final say Tuesday about whether they want to keep paying the tax that funds the program.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for a citywide referendum on the future of the decades-old program. Only registered voters in the city of Tupelo may participate, and they will be asked whether they want to retain a tax levy of 10 mills to fund a unique program that has long set the All-America City apart.
The Major Thoroughfare tax amounts to about a third of the total tax bill paid by Tupelo property owners. It was first self-imposed by local voters in a 1991 election and is now in Phase VI, with Phase VII on the ballot Tuesday.
A “yes” vote on Tuesday’s ballot will renew Major Thoroughfare’s 10 mills on the city tax bill.
One mill equates to $1 of tax for every $1,000 of value. That means, for an owner-occupied dwelling assessed by tax officials at $150,000, 10 mills equates to $150 worth of the total tax bill (disregarding any homestead exemption claimed by the owner).
If voters on Tuesday renew the Major Thoroughfare Program for a Phase VII, a quarter of the tax revenue will be used for maintenance of roads that have already been built.
The rest of the money is expected to go toward some combination of the following projects:
High Priority
• Widen Jackson Street to three lanes between the following intersections: Airpark to Thomas, Thomas to Joyner, and Madison to Front. Estimated construction cost of $8.6 million, plus utility costs of $5.5 million for at least one block.
• Widening Eason Boulevard between the intersections of Veterans Boulevard and Briar Ridge Road. Estimated construction cost of $3.3 million.
• Widening Veterans Boulevard between the intersections of Main Street and Hamm Street. Estimated construction costs of $1.9 million.
Other projects
• Widening Elizabeth Street from East Main Street to Green Street. Estimated construction costs of $3.2 million.
• New construction of a loop that would begin on Gloster Street, likely near Best Buy, and continue north toward Barnes Crossing Road, running to the west of the shopping center that includes Sam’s Club and Walmart. Estimated construction costs of $10.6 million.
• Widening Veterans Boulevard from Hamm Street to the interchange of Interstate 22. Estimated construction costs of $1.6 million.
• Widening Airpark from Jackson Street to Main Street. This is considered a lower priority project. Estimated construction costs of $3 million.
• Aligning the intersection of McPherson and Highway 6. This is considered a lower priority project. Estimated construction costs of $1.2 million.
• Improvements to the Highway 45 northbound on-ramps at Hilda Avenue. This project would require the participation of the Mississippi Department of Transportation and there are no current cost estimates.