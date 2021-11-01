In this file photo from Nov. 2020, Monte Belk, a poll worker at the Bissell voting precinct, and Jim Jackson, Lee County's District 3 election commissioner, prepare poll books inside Building V of the Tupelo Furniture Market in advance of the general election.
TUPELO • Voters in west Tupelo today will decide who should represent them for the next two-and-a half-years on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Polling precincts for the District 3 special election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter who lives in District 3 may cast a ballot in this election, but must show photo identification. As long as a voter is in line by 7 p.m. they can still cast a ballot.
The seven candidates competing in the race are:
Mike Bryan, a former Tupelo City Councilman
Buddy Dickerson, the owner of a private sporting complex
Gary Enis, the transportation director of the Tupelo Public School District
Mark Maharrey, a marketing consultant for a local radio station
Larry McCord, a draftsman
Tony Roper, a former Lee County supervisor
Wesley Webb, a real estate broker
The seat opened when Todd Jordan resigned to become mayor of Tupelo. The winner of the race will finish out Jordan’s term and will be up for re-election in 2023.
The winner will be tasked with weighing in on key issues over the next two years, including helping determine whether Lee County should allow growers of medical marijuana to operate within the county, how the county should tackle the contentious issue of funding a new Lee County jail and if the county should increase its funding to the local humane society.
Not every voter in Lee County can vote in the special election. Only those who live in District 3, which includes Belden, the Chesterville Road area and parts of west Tupelo, can vote in the race.
The three county precincts in District 3 are Belden Baptist Church located at 4121 McCullough Boulevard; the Tupelo Furniture Market Building V, located at 1879 Coley Road; and Lawndale Presbyterian Church located at 1500 Lawndale Drive.
Since the race is crowded, it’s possible for no candidate to receive a majority of the votes cast in the election. If no single candidate receives an outright majority, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23 between the two candidates who rank first and second among all votes cast.
If voters have any questions about the election, they are encouraged to contact the Lee County Circuit Clerk's office at (662)-432-2300. Voter can also assess the polling place locator on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office at www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting/polling-place-locator.