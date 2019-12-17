TUPELO • With a speed table policy proposed by Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration under deliberation, two City Council members want to slow down and smooth out a few bumps in the road before approving the policy.
At a work session on Monday, Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, presented a proposal to streamline the installation of speed tables on residential roads.
A majority of the council supports the proposal. However, Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard and Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan have some concerns.
“I’m for a speed table policy,” Mike Bryan said. “I believe they are needed and serve a purpose in the right locations. My concern is if the city of Tupelo starts paying for speed tables, then everyone is going to start wanting them, and they’ll be all over town.”
Under the draft proposal, speed table requests must originate from a neighborhood association, or from the resident of a neighborhood with no association. The request must satisfy nine different requirements before earning approval.
The administration believes those requirements will stop unnecessary requests.
At the work session, Beard said some residents of the Lee Acres and Hillplace neighborhoods believe speed calming measures have been selectively installed, with the Joyner neighborhood receiving favoritism.
“I’m getting asked ‘Why does it seems like we're getting looked over?’ and 'Why was that neighborhood chosen as a test neighborhood?’” Beard said.
The administration recently installed an array of speed control measures in Joyner, including speed tables, increased stop signs and bike lanes.
Lewis later told the Daily Journal that he himself made the decision to place these traffic calming measure in Joyner.
He said he wanted to evaluate different traffic calming measures in one place and then conduct a survey afterward to evaluate the results.
“There is no other rhyme or reason than I just wanted to put it all in one neighborhood,” Lewis said. “No favoritism is being given.”
Beard hopes all neighborhoods will be considered for future speed tables and supports the policy.
“Where you live shouldn’t be a question of whether you get a speed table or not,” Beard said.
As the draft policy stands, neighborhood associations would pay for speed tables. Lewis said the city could instead commit to pay for a certain number of speed tables per year.
Beard said he supports this idea but believes the city “hasn’t identified what the (funding) source is.”
However, Mike Bryan is opposed to the city paying for speed tables.
Council members Buddy Palmer, Willie Jennings, Markel Whittington and Lynn Bryan told the Daily Journal they support the policy and believe the city should pay for the installation of the speed tables because of safety concerns.