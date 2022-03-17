TUPELO • Tupelo’s largest day of service wants to bring the community together for 10 hours of clean up.
The annual 10 for Tupelo returns Saturday, March 26. Headquartered at Fairpark, residents are encouraged to volunteer for as little or as long as they’d like anytime from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free lunch will be offered between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The event is a collaboration of the Rotary Club, City of Tupelo and Keep Tupelo Beautiful to encourage residents to clean up the community with litter pickup and beautification efforts, said Kathryn Rhea, director of Keep Tupelo Beautiful. Each year, it brings together all ages, backgrounds and demographics for the common goal of improving the collective quality of life.
This year's event will return to a festival-style format. Because of the pandemic, the last two years featured modified drive-thru events.
Despite the change, last year's 10 for Tupelo saw over 700 volunteers provide more than 1,000 hours of service. Together, they picked up an estimated 21,000 pounds of litter.
For 2022, there’s no such thing as too many volunteers, Rhea said.
“Litter did not go away,” she said. “It was refreshing to know it’s important for people.”
The award-winning program is Tupelo’s contribution to Keep America Beautiful’ s Great American Cleanup, a nationwide event that encourages people across the United States to help beautify their neighborhoods.
Free T-shirts available for pre-registered volunteers. This years' event will feature a nonprofit sharing festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fairpark. Nonprofits will have booths to share their missions with residents and ways to get involved beyond 10 for Tupelo. Vitalant will also be on site with a mobile donation van to encourage blood donations.
The annual event was originally created in 2014 by Jesse Bandre and the Rotary Club before later merging with Keep Tupelo Beautiful. It initially focused on litter and graffiti clean up. With the decrease in graffiti, organizers added beautification projects. Organizers try to coordinate cleanups and provide needed supplies, and different organizations, neighborhood groups, businesses and individuals identify the projects needed for their areas.
“Even though we are the organizers and I guess facilitators, there are project leaders that make this completely possible, and obviously they are the true rock stars that are leading the groups,” Rhea said.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Some of this year’s beautification projects and cleanups include the Regional Rehabilitation Center garden, planting a butterfly garden at the Oren Dunn City Museum, a Joyner Elementary School courtyard clean up, an Itawamba Community College litter clean up, as well as a wide variety of others.
Participants who can’t pick up trash can direct volunteers. Residents who can’t come out are encouraged to clean up their own yard and business.
“There’s not a one-stop answer for litter,” Rhea said. “It’s encouraging that we help raise awareness, and that’s really our goal.”
Sign up online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f49a4af2ca0f94-10fortupelo4. For additional information contact Kathryn Rhea at ktb@tupeloms.gov or 901-871-3353.