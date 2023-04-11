FAIRVIEW - No pomp. No circumstance. Just grown men running barrels to the shoulder of the roadway.
That was the scene Tuesday morning of the opening for the final four-lane segment of State Route 76 in Itawamba County. Though there wasn’t a ceremony to mark the opening of the nine-mile stretch, there is certainly celebrating going on from area officials who have worked for decades to see this day come, as well as from area drivers and industries who now have direct four-lane access from Hwy. 24 in Red Bay to Interstate 22 east of Fulton.
Crews with Riverside Traffic Systems of New Albany arrived shortly after 7 a.m. to complete the last of the striping and painting at the intersection of SR 76 and SR 25, just south of the Fairview community. They were flanked throughout the morning by Mississippi Department of Transportation employees and officers with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol. The scene was similar at the intersection of SR 76 and SR 23, just south of Red Bay, albeit with a heavier presence of state troopers.
At 10 a.m., moments after the final turn-lane markings were applied to the highway and the final center-lane reflectors put in place, Riverside and MDOT employees began a different type of barrel race — running to pull dozens of the safety markers to the highway shoulder and out of traffic’s way so that vehicles could begin driving onto the new roadway.
The opening of the highway segment represents a pivotal moment in both the history of the Appalachian Development Highway System and for commercial traffic tied to Toyota manufacturing in both Mississippi and Alabama. SR 76 in Mississippi is a part of Corridor V, which was initially launched in the 1980s, while the entire highway plan itself dates back to 1965 and the passing of the Appalachian Regional Development Act.
Corridor V provides complete four-lane access between Interstate 55 at Batesville and Interstate 24 at Kimball, Tennessee, just west of Chattanooga. This four-lane segment finishes the Corridor V project.
More importantly for this area, the new four-lane will improve both the safety and the speed of commercial traffic running from Red Bay and north Alabama to I-22 near Fulton. The highway will eliminate the need to use SR 23 from Red Bay to Tremont, which is a narrow, winding, two-lane stretch of roadway that has only become more dangerous to traverse as commercial traffic has increased.
Not only will SR 76 bypass Tremont and shorten the time and distance of the trip to I-22, it will also speed up the travel times between Toyota manufacturing facilities at Blue Springs and Huntsville, Alabama, both of which manufacture the Toyota Corolla. The Huntsville plant is a joint operation with Mazda and produces the Corolla Cross compact SUV and the Mazda CX-50.
“SR 76 represents a critical link in a tri-state supply chain,” said David Kenney, public information officer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation in Jackson. “Automobile assembly plants and parts producing facilities dot the landscape in Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. These businesses rely on four-lane highways connecting auto manufacturers near Jackson and Tupelo in Mississippi; Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery in Alabama; and Chattanooga and Nashville in Tennessee. It is not uncommon for a single supplier to serve all auto manufacturers in the region, meaning their livelihood relies on seamless connections between assembly plants.”
The completion of SR 76 will provide cost savings to suppliers and manufacturers in both states, Kenney said.
“The higher speed on Corridor V leads to travel time savings of VHT (vehicle hours traveled) of 193 hours per day,” he said. “Besides the travel time and vehicle operation cost savings, additional safety benefits are expected as a consequence of a new highway with passing lanes and shoulders.”
Work began on the final stretch of SR 76 in 2020 after a major push from area leaders and congressional representatives from both Mississippi and Alabama led to securing the more than $93 million needed to finish the roadway.
The project originally had an expected completion date of later this summer, but good weather last year aided in the expedited construction.
Eutaw Construction was the primary contractor for the project.
