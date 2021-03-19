TUPELO • St. Jude supporters broke ground for the next St. Jude Dream Home Friday afternoon, signalling the beginning of the annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
This year’s home will be on a two-acre lot in the new Dogwood Creek subdivision, located at 334 County Road 251 in Saltillo. Mark Simpson and his company, Legacy Construction, will build the home.
To compliment the location, the 3,600-square-foot home will feature a farmhouse style design with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. The four-bedroom house will also boast four-and-a-half baths and a recreation room.
Simpson first got involved with the annual St. Jude fundraiser in 2017. His participation, he said, is driven by a desire to keep the cost of building the home at zero. In the past four years he’s been involved, the giveaway has raised over $3.7 million to help St. Jude families. This year’s giveaway will likely help overall contributions break the $5 million mark for money raised to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Even though we’re in a pandemic and stuff, St. Jude’s still got to have doors open,” Simpson said.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude nationwide. It’s raised more than $455 million, according to a St. Jude press release.
St. Jude’s funding primarily comes from individual contributions, which ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, housing or food.
Legacy Construction will break dirt in two weeks, weather permitting.
Tickets go on sale June 3 at a price tag of $100 each. Only 12,000 tickets will be sold.
Last year’s tickets sold out in six weeks, Simpson said. The house, along with a host of secondary prizes, will be given away on Aug. 22, 2021.
The community and local companies are vital to the success of the annual fundraiser. Developer David Turner of Turner Patton Homes LLC donated the lot, and Room to Room will be a part of the process, said Room to Room owner Lisa Hawkins. Traditionally, Room to Room sponsors the open house, and this year they will help with the design, colors and finish of the house.
Hawkins, who has volunteered for the St. Jude Dream Home since 2005, said she appreciates the work St. Jude and Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital has done for local families. Since volunteering, she’s personally known many families and seen the work St. Jude does.
Hawkins said it’s important to support the patients at these nonprofit hospitals with prayers, cards, and reaching out on a personal level.
“You see the personal stories and effect St. Jude has saving children’s lives,” Hawkins said. “Just pray for the children. We have, seems like a lot of children locally right now that are patients at St. Jude, and they’re fighting every day.”