Lisa Hawkins, owner of Room to Room Furniture, and Ellen Kennedy, a volunteer over Dream Home ticket sales with St. Jude, talk after the groundbreaking ceremony of the St. Jude Dream Home in the Dogwood Creek neighborhood in Saltillo on April 26, 2022.
St. Jude volunteers, sponsors and supporters join builder Mark Simpson of Legacy Construction in breaking ground on the next St. Jude Dream Home on April 26, 2022, in Saltillo. Ticket sales — the proceeds from which will benefit the Memphis-based nonprofit children's hospital — will open in August. The home will be given away in November.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Lot 1 in the Dogwood Creek neighborhood is the location of the next St. Jude Dream Home in Saltillo.
TUPELO • Every dream has a beginning; for some lucky person, that dream began Tuesday.
St. Jude supporters broke ground for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway late Tuesday morning. Once finished, the roughly 29,000-square-foot home will stand on a 2-acre lot at 102 Dogwood Creek Lane, Saltillo. Legacy Construction will build the home.
Legacy Construction will break dirt next week, according to the company's owner, Mark Simpson. The sprawling home — a modified farmhouse style known as French country — will feature four bedrooms and three baths.
This will be Legacy Construction’s sixth dream home since the company became involved with St. Jude in 2017. Simpson said the partnership has been fruitful and rewarding for both parties.
“It just helps the families and the kids at St. Jude, and just glad to be a part of it,” Simpson said of the long-running fundraiser for the Memphis-based children's hospital. “It’s just neat to see the community come together and rally behind it and sell it out.”
The St. Jude fundraising team tentatively plans to open ticket sales on Aug. 18. Each ticket is $100, the proceeds from which benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The early bird deadline is in September. The giveaway typically offers additional prizes alongside the grand prize winner.
The fundraising team hopes to have an open house by late October or early November.
The giveaway winner will be announced mid to late November.
Last year, the fundraising team sold 12,000 tickets — raising $1.2 million in funds — in just five days. It's the fastest in campaign history, said Lauren Stanford, the Development Specialist for the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC).
This year's goal is to sell an even greater number of tickets.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, nationwide. The nonprofit hospital provides free-of-charge treatment to children facing cancer and other pediatric diseases.
Most of St. Jude's funding comes from individual contributions, which ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, housing or food.
As it has for years, Turner Patton Homes LLC has provided the property on which this year's dream home will sit. Local sponsors include media partners and local businesses such as Room to Room and others. National sponsors include Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch, and Kichler.