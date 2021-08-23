Update (Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 | 8:59 a.m.): Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream home have sold out.
TUPELO • St. Jude Dream Home tickets are selling quicker than ever before.
Just five days after going on sale, fewer than 600 of the 12,000 tickets remain, according to Megan Tancrell of ALSAC St. Jude.
Each ticket, which gives its purchaser a chance to win a house, sells for $100.
This year’s home is located in Saltillo on a two-acre lot in the new Dogwood Creek subdivision, located at 334 County Road 251. The 3,600-square-foot home, estimated at $520,000, will feature a farmhouse style design with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a recreation room. Mark Simpson and his company, Legacy Construction, will build the home.
Tickets for the 2020 Dream Home sold out in six weeks. This year’s dream home and secondary prizes will be given away on Oct. 28, 2021. Drawings will be announced on WTVA and WLOV at 4 p.m.
Ticket buyers who purchased their ticket by Aug. 19 are eligible for a drawing for an exclusively designed 2.5 carat diamond band, valued at $10,000, courtesy of Van Atkins Jewelers.
Buyers who purchase tickets by Sept. 9 are eligible to win a $5,000 furniture shopping spree courtesy of Room to Room Furniture, while buyers who purchase by Sept. 30 are eligible to win an 8-foot by 12-foot Derksen utility building and Bohemian basket lounger set courtesy of Walton's Greenhouse and Keep it Casual, according to St. Jude Dream Home’s website.