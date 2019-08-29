UPDATED
TUPELO - Candace Johnson will get the keys to the 2019 St. Jude Tupelo Dream Home.
The Tupelo woman won the three-bedroom, four and ½-bath home built by Legacy Construction in the Spring Lake subdivision in West Tupelo. The 3,400 square-foot home has an estimated value of $475,000.
Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital drew the winning tickets for the giveaway prizes on WLOV between 7 and 9 a.m. today.
This year, 9,500 giveaway tickets sold out in a month. The sales raised $950,000 to fund childhood cancer research and assist St. Jude patients and their families.
The other prize winners announced today:
- Cathy Waldron of Pontotoc won Tickets on Sale prize, weekend getaway valued at $3,500, courtesy of Renasant Bank.
- Cary Russell of Guntown won the Early Bird prize, custom designed earrings valued at $10,000 from Van Atkins Jewelers New Albany.
- Larry George of Amory won the Bonus prize of a lawn maintenance package including a Cub Cadet mower and a Derksen utility shed from 4 Seasons Equipment and Walton Greenhouse and Garden Center.
- Kristin Wells of Mooreville won movie tickets for a year from Malco Theatres.
- Jackie Wells of Saltillo won gift cards for a year from Dodge’s Southern Style, valued at $1,200.
- Rachel Chrestman of Pontotoc won an Artesso articulating kitchen faucet, courtesy of Brizo.
- Hoppy Whitacker of Belden won a $1,000 shopping spree from Reed’s Department Store.
- Kelly Ash of Pontotoc won a car maintenance package that includes a $500 gift certificate toward tires, courtesy of Mac’s Tire Center and $500 in car washes.
- Kathy Burcham won the open house prize, a $10,000 shopping spree from Room to Room furniture. Her name was drawn from the 8,000 people who toured the home in August.