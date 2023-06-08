This rendering, provided by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, shows the concept for the nonprofit hospital's 2023 dream home, which will be given away in September as part of the organization's largest single-event fundraiser. The home will be built in Saltillo.
TUPELO - In just a few months, some lucky person is going to get a brand-new home and help a lot of kids in the process.
Tickets for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s annual fundraising Dream Home Giveaway officially opened on June 8. Each $100 ticket — the proceeds from which will benefit the Memphis-based nonprofit hospital’s work in curing childhood illnesses — enters the buyer into a drawing for a planned 3,100-square-foot home in Saltillo.
Ticket sales are limited to 14,000. Besides the home, ticketholders have the chance to win from a range of other prizes donated by area businesses.
The main prize, of course, is the sprawling dream home. Built by Legacy Construction, the house will feature four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a large back porch and an open-concept kitchen and living room. The house has an estimated value of $500,000.
This will be Legacy Construction’s seventh dream home since the company became involved with St. Jude in 2017.
The giveaway will be held on September 14.
In order to encourage people to purchase tickets early, other prize drawings will be determined by when participants reserved their tickets. For example, the Early Bird Prize is open to ticket-holders who purchased their tickets before June 30. Those in that drawing have the chance to win a $10,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Southern Housing Enterprises, Inc.
Reserving a ticket before Aug. 4 will allow participants the chance to win the bonus prize, which includes an 8-by-12-foot Derksen utility storage building and a $1,500 gift certificate to Keep It Casual. These prizes come courtesy of Walton’s Greenhouse and Keep It Casual.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for the nonprofit children's nationwide. Most of St. Jude's funding comes from individual contributions, which ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, housing or food.
Sponsors of this year’s giveaway include Legacy Construction, WTVA/WLOV, WWMS, Van Atkins Jewelers, Southern Housing, and Room to Room Furniture, as well as national sponsors such as Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, Bosch and Kichler.
To reserve a ticket, participants must call 1-800-456-8351 or visit dreamhome.org.
