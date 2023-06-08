St. Jude Dream Home

This rendering, provided by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, shows the concept for the nonprofit hospital's 2023 dream home, which will be given away in September as part of the organization's largest single-event fundraiser. The home will be built in Saltillo.

TUPELO - In just a few months, some lucky person is going to get a brand-new home and help a lot of kids in the process.

